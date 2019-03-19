FUJIFILM Dimatix To Showcase Innovative Inkjet Technologies At LOPEC 2019 In Germany

LEBANON, N.H., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. will demonstrate its piezoelectric inkjet technology and its high performance MEMS based drop-on-demand printheads at the upcoming LOPEC trade fair for printed electronics, March 20 – 21, 2019, in Munich, Germany.

Within booth numbers 402 and 404, in Hall B0, FUJIFILM Dimatix will showcase the Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850, a cost-effective, easy-to-use precision materials deposition system, for R&D and prototyping along with the Samba® Mini 4300 Printbar System, an industrial inkjet printbar system for application development and manufacturing production.

The DMP-2850 allows the deposition of fluids utilizing a user filled disposable piezo inkjet cartridge. This printer can create and define patterns over an area of about 200 x 300 mm (A4) and handle substrates up to 25 mm thick with an adjustable Z height. The temperature of the vacuum platen, which secures the substrate in place, can be adjusted up to 60°C to assist post processing. Additionally, a waveform editor and a drop-watch camera system allows manipulation of the electronic pulses to the piezo inkjet cartridge for optimizing jetting characteristics for various fluids.

Ideal applications for the Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850 include:

Material and fluid development and evaluation

Prototype and sample generation

Fluid and substrate interactions evaluation

Optimization and evaluation of digital patterns

Deposition of biological fluids including cell patterning, DNA arrays, proteomics

Attendees will also see in action the Samba Mini 4300 Printbar System; a high speed and high resolution inkjet system for application development or manufacturing production. These printbar systems make high quality in-line jetting applications, and single-pass high volume manufacturing solutions possible.

Samba drop-on-demand inkjet printheads can print drops at over 100 kHz at 1200 dpi producing high resolution single-pass imprints at high speed. Fujifilm's patented RediJet® recirculation system enables printbars to be quickly primed, resulting in faster print readiness time, minimal ink waste, and improved reliability. Each silicon MEMS constructed Samba printhead has 2,048 nozzles to deliver a native 1,200 dpi resolution with an ink drop as small as three picoliters. The easy-to-use tabletop system includes one printbar, a control cabinet, PC and software, and the option to purchase additional components to expand the system.

"FUJIFILM Dimatix is eager to share our innovative solutions with decision makers at LOPEC," said Scott Leger, business development manager, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. "This trade fair is an excellent opportunity for our organization to showcase on an international platform how our technologies can transform existing operations, while providing more efficiency as well."

LOPEC (Large-area, Organic & Printed Electronics Convention) is the leading trade fair for printed electronics. It encompasses every facet of this emerging technology, covering the entire value chain—from research and development to specific applications—as well as facilitates those essential business contacts.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., the world's leading supplier of drop-on-demand inkjet printheads for industrial applications, is driving a revolution in inkjet technology to support a new generation of products for printing, industrial product decoration and materials deposition. The company's innovative inkjet technology and world-class fabrication techniques enable OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers to build cutting-edge systems and manufacturing processes for high-performance, precision printing of traditional inks and deposition of functional fluids on all types of surfaces, including flexible substrates.

A wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc., is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and maintains U.S. product development and manufacturing operations in California and New Hampshire. The company sells and supports its products worldwide through offices in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore. For more information, visit www.dimatix.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

