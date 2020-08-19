FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Breaks Ground For Advanced Therapies Innovation Center In Texas

The 60,000 square foot building will house dedicated process development and innovation laboratories to support advanced therapy projects. The building will be part of a 22-acre land parcel acquired by FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies from Lake Walk in June 2020. The laboratories will have BSL-2 capabilities with state-of-the-art upstream, downstream and analytical development technologies. The building will triple the sites' advanced therapies process development capabilities. It is expected that this new building will bring approximately 100 jobs to the College Station area.

The event was virtually attended by College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, County Judge Duane Peters, City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson, developer Spencer Clements from William Cole Companies, and Mike Gentry, board chair for the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

"We remain committed to provide leading, future proofed end-to-end gene therapy solutions, from pre-clinical to commercial launch. This is aligned with core purpose to be a Partner for Life as we support our customers in the advancement of tomorrow's medicines," said Dr. Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Texas.

The Advanced Therapies Innovation Center is expected to be operational by fall 2021.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hiller Hillerød, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Related Links

fujifilm.com

