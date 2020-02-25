FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Expands Its North Carolina Facility Cell Culture And Microbial Capacity

The 31,778 square foot addition includes the expansion of its cell culture and microbial manufacturing trains through the addition of new recover and purification suites. The North Carolina site will increase its cell culture manufacturing capacity by approximately 25% and microbial capacity by approximately 50%. A new receiving warehouse is also included in the project.

"This expansion is a reflection of Fujifilm's continued commitment to grow its bio-CDMO business and FDB, to provide our clients with not only the skills, but also the infrastructure that will nimbly deliver their products to the clinic and beyond," said Martin Meeson, president and COO, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, U.S.A., Inc.

"This project will enable us to further increase our capacity to efficiently meet current and future customer demands in a modern facility," said Stephenie Robertson, senior director of operations at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, U.S.A., Inc.

The event was attended by representatives from local organizations including Economic Development of North Carolina, The RTP Foundation, North Carolina Biosciences Organization, North Carolina Biotechnology Center and the Morrisville Chamber of Commerce among others.

FDB expects that the increased production capacity will be ready for cGMP manufacture by mid-2021.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Related Links

http://www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

