FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Named A Top Ten Healthiest Employer Nationally

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), placed ninth in the nation in the Healthiest 100™ Awards Program for its commitment to employee wellbeing. This nationally-recognized award comes weeks after FDB was awarded top honors for its wellness program by the Triangle Business Journal, a local business publication based in North Carolina.

"We are thrilled to receive this national honor. As an employer, we are always looking for ways to create a healthy workplace," said Leigh Fultz, Director of Human Resources at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "Our participation in the Healthiest Employers Strategic Wellness Assessment for the Healthiest 100 Award benchmarks FDB against over 5,000 organizations. This award validates that we are providing an environment where our employees are thriving."

The award comes at the end of a concerted effort for the company, which began making strides to enhance employee wellness five years ago. This program is part of a global initiative announced by FUJIFILM Corporation through its "Fujifilm Group Employee Wellness Declaration" which communicated the company's strong commitment to promoting employee wellness.

In recent years, FDB has implement several programs for employees which includes a wellness center that offers for employees a gym, occupational nurse, nutritionist, mental health professional, meditation classes, free massages and an industrial athleticism program among other elements of the program.

"Reaching a Top Ten National recognition in the healthiest employer category is the result of years of work to fulfill our vision and our commitment to employees, who are the most valuable asset in any organization. We will continue to expand our Wellness Program in years to come," said Martin Meeson, President and COO at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies US.

More than 5,000 organizations completed the Healthiest Employers Strategic Wellness Assessment in order to be considered for the Healthiest 100 Award. The Healthiest 100 Award measures employers across six key values: Vision, Culture and Engagement, Learning, Expertise, Metrics, and Technology. Additional information on award criteria and selection process is available at www.Healthiest100.com.

Springbuk is the leading Health Intelligence platform for employers. The tool arms employers with a complete view of their population to target engagement, pinpoint spending, and measure results. Springbuk is the scoring engine behind the Healthiest Employers® Awards Program that includes over 10,000 employers that represent over 60 million employee lives. Learn more at www.Springbuk.com and www.HealthiestEmployers.com.

To learn more about working at FDB and to see open positions please visit https://fujifilmdiosynth.com/about-us/careers/

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina, College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

