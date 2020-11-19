Fujifilm Enters U.S. Surgical C-Arm and Radiographic Fluoroscopy Markets

Persona C surgical c-arm is an advanced imaging solution engineered for fast, precise positioning and advanced image quality across a broad range of diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures. It will be available with 21x21cm or 30x30cm amorphous Silicon (aSi) flat panel detector options for ultra-low dose fluoroscopy and vascular imaging. Featuring 81cm of free space, a removable grid and dedicated 'radiography mode' for high quality-still imaging, Persona C is designed for easy, precise navigation and imaging.

"Diagnostic imaging continues to play a crucial role in diagnosis and patient care," noted Susan Crennan, Senior Product Marketing Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "As a company that constantly strives to innovate to improve patient outcomes, we're delighted to offer providers cutting-edge C-arm technologies and radiography/fluoroscopy systems engineered to enhance productivity and expand capabilities with state-of-the art imaging."

Also new to RSNA 2020 is the Persona RF PREMIUM System. This new multi-use radiography and fluoroscopy system provides real-time imaging for skeletal, digestive, urinary, respiratory, reproductive systems; or specific organs; including the heart, lung and kidneys. The new system incorporates a 17x17" DR detector and can be configured with an optional overhead tube crane and upright radiography bucky, allowing for greater flexibility in uses and better ROI for purchasing justification.

"Fujifilm continues to expand our cutting-edge medical imaging portfolio with a mission to give both hospitals and medical centers the technologies they need to positively impact patient care," said Hidetoshi Izawa, Vice President of Modality Solutions and Clinical Affairs, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "As a longtime leader in diagnostic imaging, entering the radiographic fluoroscopy market with the innovative Persona C Surgical C-Arm and Persona RF PREMIUM System is a natural extension to our company and for our customers."

Fujifilm offers a broad-spectrum of diagnostic imaging systems to healthcare providers across the nation, and the company recently began accepting orders for its new Persona C Mobile Fluoroscopy System in the United States. Persona R&F Fluoroscopy System will be made available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements.

Individuals interested in learning more about the newest c-arm and radiographic fluoroscopy systems can book a virtual demo with Fujifilm by visiting: https://www.infowebpage.com/FujiRSNA2020/

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

