Fujifilm Exhibits Enterprise Imaging Solutions and Artificial Intelligence Initiative at SIIM 2018

"The theme of this year's SIIM, 'inspiring collaboration,' is also the fuel powering REiLI," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Through REiLI, we draw on insights from our strategic customers in the U.S. market to ensure our AI platform development, and our AI enabled informatics applications, will deliver the most impactful and meaningful use cases for Enterprise Imaging."

Fujifilm's AI Research Project is based in Raleigh, North Carolina—the global development headquarters for Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio— in collaboration with Fujifilm Corporation's development team in Tokyo that provides a wide range of image recognition technologies. In an increasingly complex healthcare environment with massive datasets and rising demand for high-quality care, AI technology has the potential to change the practice of medicine.

Attendees are encouraged to visit SIIM booth #507 to learn more about REiLI as well as the following Enterprise Imaging solutions:

Synapse 5 PACS— Designed with speed and functionality in mind, Synapse 5 PACS is a next-generation, secure server-side technology that enables instant access of massive datasets, working within the most popular browsers while using less bandwidth throughout the enterprise. Synapse 5 PACS powered with Synapse Communications features an enhanced suite of tools including a native chat, emergency department findings, results escalation and tracking, and radiologist peer review—all of which help create a tailored workflow and a closed loop of communication between the radiology department and enterprise clinical departments.

Synapse 3D— Designed for use across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery and more, Synapse 3D is an enterprise-wide solution for quickly performing advanced visualization workflows and accessing 3D rendered images. Full integration with Synapse 5 PACS and Synapse Cardiovascular means seamless access from any Synapse client.

Synapse VNA— At the core of Fujifilm's comprehensive Enterprise Imaging portfolio, the TeraMedica division of Fujifilm's patented Synapse VNA is an industry leader in the vendor-neutral archive market by integrating more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA. Through industry standards, healthcare organizations can achieve cost savings, impact clinical outcomes, optimize workflow efficiencies, securely manage all departmental data and experience true imaging interoperability.

Synapse RIS— One of the most comprehensive products of its kind on the market, Synapse RIS helps radiology facilities take command of their operations. Synapse RIS is a full-featured workflow management system that is fully integrated with Synapse 5 PACS. It features an advanced scheduling intelligence engine, a patient portal, business intelligence analytics and productivity-boosting tools such as a universal worklist and paperless consent forms. With its flexible architecture and modern interoperability standards, Synapse RIS allows practices to easily interface with physicians in their community.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

