Fujifilm Expands RIS Revenue Cycle Solutions With Availity Partnership

"We continue to focus on bringing new value to the Synapse® radiology information system. By working with Availity, Fujifilm can now offer new revenue cycle solutions and patient engagement tools, that weren't previously available with Synapse RIS," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We are very unique in our ability to bring a complete solution to radiology group and imaging center practices including integrated PACS, RIS, billing, physician and patient portals. Our Availity partnership further strengthens this portfolio, and provides our customers what they need to optimize their imaging business."

Benefits to Patients and Providers

The new alliance with Availity adds a powerful offering to Fujifilm's already robust, web-based radiology management system, Synapse RIS. One of the most comprehensive products of its kind on the market, Synapse RIS helps radiology facilities take command of their operations with an advanced scheduling intelligence engine, patient and physician portals, business intelligence analytics and productivity-boosting tools that include Kiosk, universal worklist, and paperless consent forms.

Availity Authorizations and Availity Patient Access are seamlessly integrated into Synapse RIS interface via API, enabling imaging providers to improve point-of-service collections, reduce denied claims and create more efficient and seamless workflows.

Powered by an engine of more than 300,000 rules and Availity's extensive network of payers, Availity Authorizations is a secure cloud platform that enables automated, real-time submissions. This functionality not only eliminates manual authorization tasks, but also helps providers streamline scheduling and avoid costly denials by ensuring that services are rendered only when an authorization has been approved.

In addition, patients will enjoy the transparency and control offered by Availity Patient Access. Imaging providers will uncover valuable, pre-visit insights into every patient's financial obligation and capacity to pay. Imaging providers also can offer manageable payment options, ensuring high patient satisfaction and increased patient collections.

"Imaging providers realize that revenue generated from self-pay and high-deductible patients meets or exceeds the volume of reimbursement from many legacy payers," said Scott Herbst, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Provider Solutions for Availity. "The unique partnership between Availity and Fujifilm empowers those providers with the tools necessary to effectively collect from patients while improving communication and patient satisfaction."

Fujifilm is also a reseller for Availity and can provide product quotes to customers directly.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS, and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

About Availity

Availity solves the communication challenges between healthcare stakeholders, creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information between health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation's largest HITRUST-certified health information network, Availity facilitates more than 10 million clinical, administrative, and financial transactions each day. The company's suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment. Learn more about Availity or request an online demonstration of our capabilities at www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

