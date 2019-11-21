Fujifilm Hosts Women's Health Workshops Featuring Distinguished Panel Of Global Health Experts At RSNA

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #4111) FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products, and part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will host a series of women's health educational workshops at McCormick Place in Chicago during the 105th scientific assembly and annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). More than 11 different workshop topics will be offered from December 1 – 4, 2019 at various times during the annual conference. The course topics will include workflow optimization, image screening, patient comfort, and will offer hands-on participation with workstations.

"Fujifilm is proud to offer hands-on workshops at RSNA 2019. These workshops are presented by distinguished healthcare experts from around the world, introducing best practices utilizing the latest technologies and tools for breast screening," said Gregg R. Cretella, Director, Strategic Innovation, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "The workshops will provide attendees opportunities to experience screening and interventional solutions that offer unique patient and user benefits and address industry challenges."

The workshop speakers include:

Dr. Shilpa Lad , Clinical Breast Radiologist, NM Medical Center, Mumbai, India

, Clinical Breast Radiologist, NM Medical Center, Dr. Takayoshi Uematsu , Shizuoka Cancer Center Hospital, Japan

, Shizuoka Cancer Center Hospital, Dr. Claudia Kurtz , Lucerne Hospital, Switzerland

, Lucerne Hospital, Dr. Anna Russo , Negrar Hospital, Italy

, Negrar Hospital, Dr. Laurie Fajardo , Radiologist, University of Utah , Park City, Utah , U.S.A

, Radiologist, , , U.S.A Dr. Dean Phillips , Radiologist, Carthage Area Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center, Glen Park, New York , U.S.A

, Radiologist, Carthage Area Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center, , U.S.A Dr. Javier Romero , Head of Radiology, University Fundacion Santa Fe de Bogota, Colombia

, Head of Radiology, University Fundacion Santa Fe de Dr. Jessica Leung , Professor of Diagnostic Radiology, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas , U.S.A.

To register and to learn more about each workshop including course number, workshop description, date and time, please visit https://rsna.fujimed.com/mammography-workshop

Also at RSNA, Fujifilm will demonstrate its women's health portfolio with its flagship ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) option and state-of-the-art dose-saving Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) image capture technology. The solution features innovations to optimize contrast, enable low dose and fast acquisition time, all while providing Fujifilm's patented Comfort Paddle which is expected to improve patient comfort. Now available with imaging software tools including Tomosynthesis Biopsy, S-View, Iterative Super-resolution Reconstruction (ISR), and Tomosynthesis Spot—innovative tools designed with the aim to meet the challenges of delivering exceptional image detail. The ASPIRE Cristalle will be on display at Fujifilm booth #4111.

For more information about Fujifilm at RSNA or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit https://rsna.fujimed.com .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

