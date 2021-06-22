Fujifilm Launches System Integration Platform Specifically Designed for Endoscopy Suites

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. , a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging and integration solutions, today launched the industry's first Systems Integration platform designed specifically to enhance image and data integration in endoscopy suites. Through specially designed hardware and software configurations, this scalable solution enables the multi-video and image routing and display capabilities that GI physicians need while performing advanced procedures.

"As innovators in endoscopic imaging, we understand that endoscopists require more video sources and more advanced image routing and display when performing intraoperative and therapeutic procedures," says Devon Bream, MPH, FACHE, Global Vice President Endoscopy, General Manager Systems Integration, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Our integration platform was designed for this level of image routing and display complexity in the OR. We realized that endoscopists would benefit greatly from leveraging our leading integration capabilities in their endoscopy suites, and we're thrilled to deliver this solution."

Fujifilm's Systems Integration platform delivers a variety of differentiated benefits for endoscopy suites:

Quad-Channel Recording - Physicians can record up to four separate sources with built-in image capture, enabling multi-image viewing on large wall-mounted flat panel displays. This allows physicians to see relevant imaging and data from a variety of sources (endoscopic ultrasound, endoscopy, fluoroscopy, patient vitals, MR/CT, in-room camera, etc.) in one centralized place.



The platform was recently installed at Brigham and Women's Hospital and is currently being leveraged by clinicians along with the rest of Fujifilm's endoscopic imaging portfolio , which was purchased and installed earlier this year.

"Having Fujifilm's Systems Integration platform in our endoscopy suite has dramatically reduced our procedure times as we no longer have to unplug wires, change system inputs, and worry about images not routing or showing up on the right monitors," says Dr. Chris Thompson, Director of Endoscopy, Brigham and Women's Hospital. "We have seamless integration of all pertinent patient imaging and data without the hassle, and the time saved means patients spend less time under anesthesia, which is helping us to improve our care delivery."

Learn more about Fujifilm's Systems Integration solution for endoscopy suites by contacting Fujifilm via email at [email protected] , or online here .

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes theTeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

