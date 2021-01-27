FUJIFILM Launches the X-E4 Mirrorless Camera, XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 Lens, and Redesigned XF 27mm Lens; More Info at B&H

The FUJIFILM X-E4 is armed with the same 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor that is in the company's flagship X-Series cameras—the X-T4 and X-Pro3—but this sensor is now living in the smaller and sleeker X-E rangefinder-styled body. Besides a new sensor, this latest generation X-E camera also features a 3.0" 1.62m-dot, 180° forward-tilting LCD touchscreen and sports a 2.36m-dot OLED EVF. Autofocus has been clocked at 0.02 seconds and functions down to -6 EV for true low-light use. Equally at home capturing stills or video, the X-E4 records both DCI and UHD 4K at up to 30p in 4:2:0 8-bit color to an SD card or 4:2:2 10-bit color to an external device via HDMI. The camera can also make super-slow motion Full HD videos at 240p.

FUJIFILM X-E4 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Black

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1618882-REG/fujifilm_16673811_x_e4_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Silver

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1618883-REG/fujifilm_16673847_x_e4_mirrorless_digital_camera.html

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C X-Trans BSI CMOS 4 Sensor

X-Processor 4 Image Processor

DCI/UHD 4K at 30 fps, Full HD at 240 fps

at 30 fps, Full HD at 240 fps 2.36m -Dot 0.62x OLED EVF

-Dot 0.62x OLED EVF 3.0" 1.62m -Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen

-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen 425-Point Hybrid AF System

ISO 160-12800, up to 30-fps Shooting

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity

Film Simulation Modes

The new XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR is a versatile lens, designed to give the telephoto reach demanded by nature and landscape photographers in a portable, hand-holdable form factor weighing just 1.5 lb and measuring 5.2" long. Offering an equivalent 107-457mm focal length range, this reach is benefitted by an advanced optical design that includes a pair of ED elements to suppress chromatic aberrations and color fringing throughout the zoom range for high clarity and color accuracy. A close minimum focusing distance of 2.7' suits working with nearby subjects, and the lens is also compatible with both the XF 1.4x TC WR and XF 2x TC WR teleconverters to extend its reach even further. Balancing the optics and improving handheld shooting is an Optical Image Stabilization system that compensates for up to 5.5 stops of camera shake, and the lens is also dust and moisture resistant and can operate in temperatures as low as 14°F.

On the other end of the lens spectrum is the new, redesigned XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR, which serves as an update to the popular pancake XF 27mm f/2.8. A lens that has always been popular with photographers looking to travel light and blend into their surroundings, this compact prime adds a couple new features to make it an even more useful lens: 1) a marked aperture ring that functions even when the camera and lens are powered off and 2) weather sealing. With a 35mm-equivalent focal length of 41mm, this lens strikes a balance between the traditional 35mm and 50mm focal lengths and gives street, travel, and everyday photographers a light and unobtrusive optical tool for creating images.

Learn More about the XE4 Mirrorless Camera and Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/fujifilm-updates-x-series-with-sleek-x-e4-mirrorless-xf-27mm-and-xf-70-300mm

Fujifilm X-E4 Mirrorless Camera – First Look

https://youtu.be/t0_kJpGUINU

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H

Related Links

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

