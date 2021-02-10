Fujifilm Launches VXR Veterinary X-Ray Room, a Digital Radiography System Dedicated to Veterinary Imaging

All-in-one digital X-ray solution designed to streamline veterinarian's workflow, while providing pets good health Tweet this

"Fujifilm is committed to providing veterinary facilities with the affordable digital radiography technologies they need to advance diagnostic efficiency for our nation's pets," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "With a focus on productivity and dose efficiency, our VXR Veterinary X-Ray Room is a robust X-ray suite that's engineered to help providers accurately detect ailments and set new standards in veterinary care."

Designed to contribute to a safe work environment for both clinicians and patients with low-dose, high sensitivity DR detectors and advanced image processing technologies, the VXR Veterinary X-ray room's FDR ES detectors leverage Fujifilm's patented Irradiation Side Sampling (ISS) technology and Dynamic Visualization(™) processing for high quality images that help assist in visualizing fine details with gentle dose. The VXR Veterinary X-ray room features a rotating Bucky that speeds workflow while reducing handling by allowing its 14x17" GOS or CsI detector to easily reposition for portrait and landscape images. Technicians can stay focused and close to patients through quicker exams with the system's on-board FDX Console PLUS workstation that's swivel-mounted at eye level and automatically sets the dose technique based on exam selection, further reducing workflow steps.

"Dose, image quality, and ergonomics are of great importance in the veterinary space" said Jackie Mesa, Manager, Sales Support, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Vets, techs, and pets sometimes deal with anesthesia, or have no choice but to be near the patient during exposure. We want them to be able to get the exam done quickly, easily, and get the best possible image at the lowest possible dose, every time. We thrilled to introduce a solution that does that."

Just like in medical environments, veterinary staff and pets deserve the best in medical imaging, from patient experience, to tech workflow, to safety and image quality. The launch of the VXR Veterinary X-Ray Room is just one more example of Fujifilm's continuous commitment to innovating for a healthier world for all patients.

For more information on the VXR Veterinary X-Ray Room, visit: https://www.fujifilmhealthcare.com/diagnostic-imaging/veterinary/vxr-veterinary-x-ray-room

