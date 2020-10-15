FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and Volpara Solutions Expand Partnership to Enable Personalized, High-Quality Breast Cancer Screenings

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, and Volpara Solutions, a purpose-driven software company on a mission to prevent advanced-stage breast cancer, today announced an expanded partnership to provide mammography facilities and clinicians with breast imaging solutions designed to improve image quality, streamline workflow and accurately assess a patient's breast density.

Building on a successful 6-year partnership, Fujifilm's customers using ASPIRE Cristalle with Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) now have access to the latest innovations from Volpara's Breast Health Platform. Volpara®Live!™ helps reduce patient recalls due to poor image quality by giving mammographers instant feedback on positioning and compression—which the FDA attributes as the cause of most image deficiencies—for adjustment before the patient leaves the room. Volpara® Enterprise™ provides a comprehensive analysis of quality on every mammogram and tomosynthesis image taken at the facility to identify opportunities for improvement.

"Consistent mammography quality and accuracy are critical to ensuring that we are able to provide women the best possible breast health care. We are excited to work with Fujifilm and Volpara to implement a system-wide quality program across our entire network, including the University of Utah's Huntsman Cancer Institute and our Community Breast Care Centers," said Laurie Fajardo, MD, Professor of Radiology at the University of Utah, School of Medicine and the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences. "We expect the objective data provided by Volpara will be a tremendous tool in both our quality improvement and productivity efforts, and will significantly streamline our accreditation processes."

Dense breast tissue is associated with an increased risk of developing breast cancer.1 Volpara's Enterprise includes a module that uses proprietary x-ray physics, AI and machine learning to generate an accurate volumetric measure of breast composition. It provides a repeatable, consistent, and objective means of scoring breast density.

"Early detection is critical to breast cancer survival. It's essential that clinicians and patients have as many resources available to them to quickly and accurately find any possible signs of disease," said Christine Murray, Women's Health Product Manager, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm is thrilled to expand our relationship with Volpara Solutions to offer our customers the clinical decision-support tools they need to improve mammography quality and enhance patient care."

"Providing an accurate and consistent assessment of breast density is vital to identifying women at high risk of developing breast cancer and determining their screening path," said Katherine Singson, CEO, Volpara Solutions. "Volpara's AI-based breast health platform, coupled with a leading modality solution like the Fujifilm ASPIRE Cristalle, offers a powerful combination to identify this destructive disease in its early stages."

Today, more than 9,000 global customers trust Fujifilm's Digital Mammography Solutions and over 2,000 U.S. facilities use Volpara technology and services. Together, both companies drive a mission to provide a suite of women's health products that contribute to the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. Its ever-expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

Volpara Solutions is on a mission to prevent advanced-stage breast cancer. Volpara's Breast Health Platform is a suite of artificial intelligence and software tools that provide a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment she obtains key results, our platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking, and validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry. For more information, visit http://www.volparasolutions.com.

1 Boyd et al. N Engl J Med 2007; 356, 227

