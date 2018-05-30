Fujifilm Offers Opportunities to Advance Knowledge in Healthcare IT at SIIM 2018

"We strive to be the most effect, long-term Enterprise Imaging partner for our customers. Hosting user group Meetings and educational events is a great way for us to ensure we're receiving our customers' feedback, we're in tune with the market, and we're creating a forum for industry and providers to come together and discuss today's and tomorrow's imaging and informatics needs," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Hosting these events surrounding SIIM ensures we have a meaningful network present who share in a common goal of innovating through collaboration."

VNA User Group Meeting

Fujifilm is hosting a VNA User Group Meeting, which will serve as a peer support network for SIIM 2018 Synapse® VNA users. Attendees will share best practices and learn how to navigate implementing VNA workflows to expand Enterprise Imaging. In addition, Fujifilm will provide strategic direction for Enterprise Imaging powered by Artificial Intelligence. Speakers include:

Erich Senin Huang, MD, PhD,

Assistant Dean, Biomedical Informatics,

Duke University

Carole L. Ettinger, PMP, CPHIMS,

Senior Director, Information Services Division

Akron Children's Hospital

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Gaylord National Resort

SIIM "Ask Industry Session"

Title: Mobile Image and Information Capture Across the Enterprise

Nathan Gurgel, Director of Product Management, Healthcare IT for FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. will join a panel of industry experts and share his experiences in this discussion about the challenges and benefits associated with capturing, sharing, and storing clinical multimedia using mobile devices. Additional information, including how to register for this session can be accessed here.

Date: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall Theater

Educational Symposium

Title: Potential Applications of Artificial Intelligence across Enterprise Imaging

Join healthcare IT colleagues and peers for an evening of insight, collaboration, and networking. During this educational and interactive symposium, industry thought leaders will discuss the varying perspectives and impact that AI may have on hospitals, radiology groups, and research imaging areas. Attendance is complimentary, but space is limited. Additional information, including how to register for this symposium, can be found here. Symposium speakers include:

Chair: Bill Lacy,

Vice President Medical Informatics,

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Panelist: Erich Senin Huang, MD, PhD,

Assistant Dean, Biomedical Informatics,

Duke University

Panelist: Richard W. Epstein, MD,

Chief Medical Information Officer,

University Radiology Group, P.C.

Date: Thursday, May 31, 2018

Time: 6:30–8:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Pienza Marketplace Restaurant, Gaylord National Harbor

