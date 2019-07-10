Fujifilm Opens New Company Headquarters for Medical Device and IT Groups in Lexington, Massachusetts

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging, endoscopic imaging and medical informatics solutions, and FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc., an innovative provider of minimally invasive surgical solutions, announced today they have opened the doors to their new company headquarters in Lexington, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb, one of the largest medical device and healthcare hubs in the United States. The modern, state-of-the-art, 28,000 square foot facility will play host to customers, partners and global colleagues while inspiring collaboration among Fujifilm employees.

"Placing our healthcare resources under one roof was a strategic move to foster close collaboration across various business units and enable us to improve the customer experience," said Takaaki Ueda, President and Chief Executive Officer, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc. "This kind of collaboration is what spurs innovation and fuels our efforts to bring unparalleled new technologies to market and address pressing clinical and business needs while raising the standard of care and improving patient outcomes."

The move signifies a major strategic step in Fujifilm's long-term plan to further advance its leadership position in medical device and IT industries as well as the healthcare field at large.

The relocation also marks the first time Fujifilm's various healthcare groups—computed tomography, digital radiography, women's health, endoscopy, minimally invasive surgery, and medical IT—will be headquartered in a single location.

Located within the new company headquarters is the Fujifilm Healthcare Customer Experience Center, which showcases the power of Fujifilm's integrated, comprehensive portfolio and its legacy of healthcare innovations and trailblazing "firsts"—all in one physical setting. The interactive space will offer product demonstrations, trainings and educational offerings for customers, employees and partners.

"At Fujifilm we are focused on the complete spectrum of healthcare, developing groundbreaking solutions that address the entire continuum of care—prevention, diagnosis and treatment," said Jason Heim, Vice President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "With collaboration at the forefront of all of our initiatives, we look forward to having a central location to more closely connect with our customers, other industry leaders, and importantly, one another."

To commemorate the relocation, today Fujifilm is hosting its grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony in its Fujifilm Healthcare Customer Experience Center. This event will signify this strategic milestone which brings Fujifilm's various healthcare businesses under the same collaborative roof.

In addition to the company headquarters, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. will still hold satellite offices in Morrisville, North Carolina, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Valhalla, New York and Wayne, New Jersey. As of April 2019, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. no longer has offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmmis.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc., is an innovative provider of minimally invasive surgical systems designed to meet the needs of surgeons across the clinical spectrum today and well into the future. From an unparalleled ultra-slim video laparoscope system to a full high definition surgical visualization system, Fujifilm's product portfolio is revolutionizing the conventional surgical endoscopic procedure and raising the standard of patient care. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmmis.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; FUJIFILM New Development, U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fujimed.com

