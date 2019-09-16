FUJIFILM Partners With McCann To Launch New Global Brand Campaign For Its Popular INSTAX Line

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation is excited to announce that it has partnered with McCann on the launch of a new, interactive global branding campaign for its INSTAX line of products. The campaign focuses not just on brand awareness, but the importance of creating shareable memories that can be printed and given to others. The tagline, "Don't just take, give™", is a direct nod to the thoughtfulness and generosity around sharing INSTAX prints as demonstrations of joy, posterity and shared experiences.

The campaign will be communicated through a series of vignettes that show different people bringing the joy of INSTAX to life in their daily experiences, through street photography, nights to remember with best friends, travel adventures and making new friends with INSTAX as the social connector. The branding campaign will be executed globally via traditional media, social media, consumer engagement initiatives, at retail, and other out-of-home environments.

The INSTAX line of instant cameras, which lets users create beautiful instant prints on the spot, has sold approximately 45 million units in more than 100 countries – with 10 million units sold in fiscal year 2019. INSTAX is the category leader with a strong franchise among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Popular products in the INSTAX line include the recently launched INSTAX MINI LIPLAY hybrid instant camera (which incorporates both digital and instant print technologies), the playful, popular INSTAX Mini 9 instant camera, the stylish INSTAX SQUARE SQ6 instant camera, and the INSTAX SHARE line of smartphone printers.

McCann was selected by Fujifilm to manage the strategic and creative work around this campaign while Mediahub has been selected for media planning and buying to reach consumers in the US. The global McCann network will have periodic involvement in the handling of new product branding campaigns and initiatives around the world, with McCann New York, McCann London, and McCann Tokyo among the key hubs in their respective regions.

Manny Almeida, President, Imaging Division at FUJIFILM North America Corporation, said, "The McCann team came forward with an idea that got to the heart of our company's culture and our target audience. It turns the notion of photography on its ear. We're enormously excited about how this thinking will drive our brand and our business forward in the U.S. and other markets around the world."

"We are delighted that our network was chosen to handle INSTAX, which is a truly innovative product line that is becoming a powerful brand around the world," said Devika Bulchandani, President of McCann New York. "It's a very cool brand with real cache among its Gen Z users, which will be reflected in the unconventional cross-channel creative work we'll be launching later this year."

To learn more about the INSTAX line of instant cameras, instant print film, and accessories, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com . For a visual overview of the heart of this new campaign, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwaeX8T5iig&feature=youtu.be .

About FUJIFILM North America Corporation

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica , go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network with over 20,000 employees united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was recognized by the Cannes Lions as the 2019 Network of the Year and by the Effies as the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

FUJIFILM, INSTAX, INSTAX MINI LIPLAY, INSTAX SQUARE, INSTAX SHARE and DON'T JUST TAKE, GIVE are trademarks of FUJIFILM Corporation and its affiliates.

© 2019 FUJIFILM North America Corporation. All rights reserved.

