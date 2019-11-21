Fujifilm Presents Comprehensive Enterprise Imaging Portfolio At RSNA 2019

"Today's healthcare enterprises are intently focused on improving care quality and patient outcomes, all while dealing with a multitude of industry challenges," said Takuya Shimomura, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "That calls for an enterprise imaging strategy that is capable of merging platforms, augmenting siloed systems, and empowering clinical collaboration; allowing providers to see the whole patient, so they can treat the whole patient."

The following Fujifilm technologies will be showcased in booth #4111:

Synapse 7x — A next-generation, secure server-side viewer platform that extends across enterprise imaging areas, bringing diagnostic radiology, mammography and cardiology together through a single, zero footprint platform, and allowing for immediate content interaction regardless of dataset size. Synapse 3D operates natively within the viewer, extending the same advanced visualization across radiology, cardiology, and mammography, eliminating the need for third-party workstations. Synapse 7x is designed to take full advantage of Fujifilm's open AI-enabled platform and use AI results natively within user workflows.

"Fujifilm's Synapse 7x promises to be a game changer for our US healthcare providers. It's a convergence of Fujifilm's server-side technology and was designed to cover all the different areas of diagnostic visualization as well as meet the long-term goal of providing the richest possible visualization layer for an enterprise imaging solution," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "The robust technology is uniquely AI-enabled and integrated, and is presently unrivalled in the marketplace."

Synapse VNA— At the core of Fujifilm's comprehensive Enterprise Imaging portfolio, the TeraMedica division of Fujifilm's patented Synapse VNA is an industry leader in the vendor-neutral archive market by integrating more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA. Through industry standards, healthcare organizations can achieve cost savings, impact clinical outcomes, optimize workflow efficiencies, securely manage all departmental data and experience true imaging interoperability.

Synapse EIS— Synapse Enterprise Information System (EIS), is one of the most comprehensive radiology information systems and informatics workflow managers on the market. Synapse EIS enables providers to engage with their patients, improving quality of patient care and accuracy while also reducing costs.

Synapse 3D— Designed for use across multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery and more, Synapse 3D is an enterprise-wide solution for quickly performing advanced visualization workflows and accessing 3D rendered images. Full integration with Synapse Radiology PACS and Synapse Cardiology PACS means seamless access from any Synapse diagnostic viewer.

Synapse Cloud Services— A scalable environment shaped to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Critical-access hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology providers can take advantage of Fujifilm's cloud-based infrastructure and interoperability of software to maximize efficiency and cost savings.

To learn more information, or book your RSNA demo with Fujifilm, visit rsna.fujimed.com

*Synapse 7x brand is for the United States market only.

About Fujifilm FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted me24dical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

www.fujifilm.com

