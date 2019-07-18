Fujifilm Presents Comprehensive Imaging Portfolio Designed To Help Achieve Better Patient Experiences And Outcomes At AHRA 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #1111) -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, today announced that it will highlight its comprehensive imaging portfolio of digital radiography (DR), computed tomography (CT) and women's health solutions at the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) 2019 Annual Meeting and Exposition. Attracting more than 1,000 medical imaging leaders for education and networking, the event will be held July 22 – 24, 2019 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

"Faced with changes in reimbursement and a rapidly aging population, now, more than ever, healthcare facilities need technology that boosts efficiency, productivity, patient comfort and accuracy," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, Digital Radiography, Computed Tomography and Women's Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm offers a comprehensive portfolio of forward-thinking imaging technologies designed to meet those needs. At AHRA, attendees will have an opportunity to experience first-hand how Fujifilm's comprehensive imaging portfolio can help optimize workflow efficiency, achieve cost savings and improve quality of care while providing better experiences for their patients."

Fujifilm will showcase the following solutions:

FDR Go PLUS: The FDR Go PLUS portable digital X-ray system features a compact design with a retractable column. Its low profile compact design helps safely navigate tight confined spaces like the ER, Trauma, OR, and NICU. The recent redesign brings a new level of high performance portable digital X-ray system with the exceptional lightweight durability of Fujifilm's FDR D-EVO II detectors and antibacterial protection.

FDR AQRO: The FDR AQRO is a complete mini digital X-ray system that combines the high sensitivity of Fujifilm's D-EVO II detectors and our refined image processing advancements to generate high resolution images with low patient dose. Its portability and features such as infection control make it well-suited for departments such as the NICU, PICU, ER, and OR.

FDR D-EVO GL: The FDR D-EVO GL is a long-view single exposure detector that ensures consistent, easy patient positioning and repeatable image acquisition, reducing exam discomfort for a better patient experience. The detector is 17x49 inches, maximizing the field of view to better accommodate a variety of patient sizes and help prevent retakes due to anatomy cut off outside field of imaging view.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view video displays and user workstations for the following solutions:

FCT Embrace: For the first time, Fujifilm will introduce AHRA and its members to its new CT system for oncology and radiology. FCT Embrace is a welcomed first-of-its-kind combination small footprint, large bore versatile use system. FCT Embrace features imaging capabilities on an easy-to-use, standardized platform for both radiology and oncology. Its exclusive combination is uniquely positioned to enhance patient care; expand exam volume, procedure types and positioning capabilities well into the future.

ASPIRE Cristalle: Fujifilm continues to demonstrate its women's health portfolio with its flagship ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography system with digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) option and state-of-the-art dose-saving Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) image capture technology. The solution features innovations to optimize contrast, enable low dose and fast acquisition time, all while providing noticeably improved patient comfort with Fujifilm's patented Comfort Paddle. Now available with new imaging software tools including Tomosynthesis Biopsy, S-View, Iterative Super-resolution Reconstruction (ISR), and Tomosynthesis Spot—innovative tools designed with the aim to meet the challenges of delivering exceptional image detail.

In addition, Fujifilm will continue to promote specialty imaging solutions dedicated for the operating room.

Fujifilm will host an educational symposium for AHRA attendees to learn from industry experts:

For all AHRA attendees, Fujifilm will host a complimentary breakfast symposium, Developments in Whole Spine Imaging: Technology Advances for Inside and Outside of the Operating Room, presented by Gregg Cretella, National Director Clinical Operations, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. on Wednesday, July 24 from 7:15 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

The educational event will update audience members on recent advances in whole spine detector technology, image processing algorithms, and workflow facilitators that are designed to improve patient comfort, reduce patient dose and to help drive clinical, operational and financial outcomes.

Specifically, audience members will learn how to:

Compare the benefits of various imaging technologies that are available for scoliosis and long leg imaging.

Translate recent technology advances in long-length digital radiography to improvements in patient comfort, safety and imaging outcomes.

List the advantages that long-length digital radiography brings into the operating room.

Make sound decisions when considering the acquisition of new technologies that are designed for use in long-length imaging.

To learn more information about Fujifilm's presence at AHRA 2019, please visit: http://ahra.fujimed.com/.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fujifilmhealthcare.com

