Fujifilm Presents Enhanced Digital Radiography (DR) Solutions with the Availability of the world's first glass-free DR detector with ISS technology in the U.S. and the Expansion of New Digital X-ray Suites

Previewed for the first time at RSNA 2019 , the FDR D-EVO III DR detector is now available in 14x17 and 17x17 sizes across the United States. Engineered to improve detective quantum efficiency (DQE) for clearer images at lower doses, the FDR D-EVO III is currently the lightest 14x17 detector on the market with patented ISS. The groundbreaking detector could be paired with Fujifilm's advanced image processing options, such as Virtual Grid and Dynamic Visualization II.

"Fujifilm is continuing its commitment to deliver innovative solutions by working with customers to learn how we can provide technology solutions that address their needs," said Robert Fabrizio, director of strategic marketing, modality solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "The leap-forward design of FDR D-EVO III provides imaging departments with a smart solution to endure tough medical environments and minimize life cycle costs. Imaging departments will be able to invest in a smart solution, while providing leading-edge technology to their patients that is built to last well into the future."

In addition to the FDR D-EVO III and Fujifilm's line of DR detectors and mobile DR solutions, Fujifilm will spotlight its newest digital X-ray suites during the virtual RSNA show, including:

The FDR Clinica FS : Targeted for orthopedic & ambulatory clinics, imaging centers, private practices and urgent care, the FDR Clinica FS is Fujifilm's latest high-quality, floor mounted cost-effective x-ray solution. The FDR Clinica FS is intended for use with FDR D-EVO II detectors featuring Fujifilm's proprietary ISS technology, which positions its capture electronics (TFTs) at the irradiation side, in contrast to traditional detectors.

FDR Visionary Suite: Fujifilm's flagship fully auto-positioning system is getting new updates to step it up to the next generation. Designed to boost x-ray room efficiency, the upgraded FDR Visionary suite offers a variety of enhanced features, including rotating detector tray options, new higher performance x-ray tubes designed for lower noise and extended life, and retractable cables for the overhead tube system. To help speed technologist workflow, the suite also offers an optional new power assist mode (W.I.P.), providing lighter grab and go manual tubes positioning movements for the technologists. For precise imaging, the system is engineered for use with Fujifilm's proprietary ISS detectors to capture images with high sharpness and DQE, and lightning-fast preview and cycle times. The suite will feature new modern colors, is ergonomically designed and easy to operate, with minimal physical effort required so technologists can focus on patient comfort and safety.

"Today's hospitals and healthcare facilities are challenged to deliver rapid imaging exams combined with heightened productivity demands, making it essential that their X-ray systems are able to perform seamlessly," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm's digital suites with advanced features meet that need without compromising image quality and precision."

The FDR Clinica X OTC Suite is not commercially available in the U.S.

Fujifilm's U.S. patented ISS technology is used in its FDR D-EVO and FDR ES detectors.

To learn more information, or book your virtual RSNA demo with Fujifilm, visit https://www.infowebpage.com/FujiRSNA2020/

