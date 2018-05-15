Fujifilm Presents Portfolio of Pediatric Imaging Solutions at the 61st Society for Pediatric Radiology Annual Meeting

"Fujifilm's Synapse® PACS has been in use at many of the nation's largest children's hospitals for almost two decades, and as we have grown our portfolio over the years to include Cardiology and Vendor Neutral Archiving, we are now in a very unique position as the market leader in Enterprise Imaging for pediatric facilities," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Leveraging our broad experience with our pediatric provider partners we bring a holistic approach to Enterprise Imaging for children's hospitals. We specialize in the presentation of a streamlined workflow for radiologists and cardiologists, centralization and access to the child's entire imaging history, and presenting the entire imaging record securely through the EHR with a single enterprise viewer for physicians."

The full-suite of pediatric-specific solutions includes digital radiography (DR) and healthcare IT products to provide diagnosis, care and protection for the world's most precious patients: children.

"Undergoing an imaging exam can be a daunting experience for any patient – especially children. Fujifilm's refined enhancements for pediatric imaging such as low dose optimization, Virtual Grid™ software which further lowers dose, increases comfort and prevents grid related retakes, along with kid-friendly decals, can provide a fast, easy and safe experience to put patients and their parents at ease," said Robert Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Digital Radiography and Women's Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "With Fujifilm's mobile DR units, the small footprint and maneuverability enable easy and precise reach for tight space-restricted areas such as Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), allowing minimal disturbance to patients and the life-saving equipment they may be connected to."

Fujifilm pediatric imaging solutions include the following:

FDR AQRO: An innovative new compact portable digital X-ray system designed with a focus on low dose and exceptional maneuverability. The FDR AQRO combines Fujifilm's latest advancements in dose saving technologies in a light, maneuverable design. In addition, Fujifilm's Hydro AG Antibacterial Coating is included on the primary surfaces of the machine to provide an added safety measure in infection controls.

FDR D-EVO II Csl (14x17, 17x17, and 24x30): Fujifilm's most durable and reliable DR detectors are the world's first and only detectors with an antibacterial coating. Complete with Patented Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS) technology, the FDR D-EVO II can deliver images with as much as 20 percent greater dose efficiency than traditional detectors.

FDR D-EVO GL: As the world's first single exposure long-length detector, the FDR D-EVO GL enhances the workflow of long-view radiography by capturing the entire image in a single exposure in just a few seconds, reducing the chance for patient motion-induced artifacts and time for the patient to remain still. This new DR imaging is further complemented with the ability to capture its images without a grid utilizing Virtual Grid simulation software, lowering dose up to 50 percent compared to grid exams.

FDR Go PLUS: The all new FDR Go PLUS portable digital X-ray system has a compact and quiet design with a new retractable, telescopic column with one for the lowest park positions on a full size portable to provide easy visibility while traveling, to help safely navigate tight confined spaces like the NICU and PICU. The redesign combines an efficient compact system with Fujifilm's trademark image quality and dose performance. Fujifilm's new model is available with the option for kid-friendly graphic decals to help calm patients and their parents during approaching exams.

Synapse Enterprise Imaging: Fujifilm's Enterprise Imaging solutions enable secure and holistic access to pediatric imaging data and records. The Synapse suite including PACS, VNA, CV, Enterprise Viewer and 3D facilitates real-time image collaboration, the comprehensive patient imaging history through the single enterprise viewer, the ability to anonymize and archive the most sensitive data, all of which is stored securely and centrally in the data center.

Please visit Fujifilm at SPR booth 14/15. For more information on Fujifilm's solutions, please visit: www.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-presents-portfolio-of-pediatric-imaging-solutions-at-the-61st-society-for-pediatric-radiology-annual-meeting-300648625.html

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fujimed.com

