Fujifilm Presents Research & Development Advancements In AI For Digital Radiography At RSNA

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #4111) – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions, and part of the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will present research and development advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI)* for digital radiography at McCormick Place in Chicago during the 105th scientific assembly and annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from December 1 – 6, 2019.

"AI has the potential to bring a wealth of advancements to the medical imaging community," said Gregg R. Cretella, Director, Strategic Innovation, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Fujifilm will showcase image processing technologies and the practical application of AI technologies to support diagnostic imaging and medical workflow. Combining AI technology with digital radiography can help identify surgical hardware and suspect findings. The technology can also position patients properly during exams. These advancements are designed to save valuable time, prevent exam retakes and speed clinician workflow."

Fujifilm continues to develop AI technologies that have the potential to support diagnostic imaging workflow, leveraging the combination of deep learning in its AI technology with Fujifilm's image processing heritage.

At RSNA, Fujifilm will demonstrate how its AI platform can be used in the Emergency Room, Operating Room and during general X-ray exams. Through these demonstrations, RSNA attendees will have the opportunity to witness how AI will influence the future of radiography.

Artificial Intelligence in the Emergency Room

AI in the ER will be demonstrated on the FDR AQRO mini mobile DR system*. AI-powered recognition algorithms could provide indications to physicians of suspicious findings. AI recognition will search and map images to help identify pathologies such as pneumothorax and more.

Artificial Intelligence in the Operating Room

AI in the OR will be demonstrated on the FDX Console*, which has the ability to be paired with Fujifilm mobile systems. The intelligent feature and density recognition are designed to highlight foreign objects such as surgical gauze for images acquired during or post-surgery.

Artificial Intelligence during General X-ray Exams

AI for positioning navigation will be demonstrated with a camera built into the collimator of a Fujifilm X-ray room. The system will match the exam menu selected for proper patient positioning and check for expected anatomy and/or anatomy orientation prior to exposure.

For more information about Fujifilm at RSNA or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit https://rsna.fujimed.com .

* Fujifilm AI integration for digital X-ray is in development and is not yet commercially available.

