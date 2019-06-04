Fujifilm Receives Capital, Imaging and Facilities Supplier of the Year Award From Vizient

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc ., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products has been awarded the Capital, Imaging and Facilities Supplier of the Year award from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country.

The award was presented in April at the 2019 Vizient Connections Business Summit in Las Vegas.

Out of several hundred companies, Fujifilm was selected to receive the award for its demonstrated value to members and significant growth year-over-year. Fujifilm has provided full engagement through its involvement with Vizient and has invested in day-to-day operations to ensure the success of their contracts.

"No other group purchasing organization does a better job of partnering to help deliver value and quality to its health care provider members than Vizient," said Robert Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Digital Radiography and Women's Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We are honored to receive this award amongst so many other suppliers and to continue to promote diagnostic imaging solutions that bring value in every way to Vizient members."

"We are pleased to recognize FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. as our Supplier of the Year for Capital, Imaging and Facilities Supplier of the Year. This award reflects their commitment to collaboration and service excellence that helps Vizient's members meet their goals for supply chain efficiency and cost management," said Jody Hatcher, president, supply chain services for Vizient.

Vizient represents a diverse membership base that includes leading academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Fujifilm has participated in Vizient's group purchasing contract program since 2018.

For more information about Fujifilm please visit: www.fujimed.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

