Fujifilm Showcases Artificial Intelligence Initiative And Advances AI Education At RSNA 2019

"Fujifilm has a long and proven reputation as a trailblazer in medical imaging, and is committed to continuing to innovate and drive positive change in artificial intelligence," said Takuya Shimomura, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "At RSNA 2019, we look forward to sharing the AI insights and advances we've made by working closely with clinical and research partners for several years. Ultimately, the long-term goal of our AI initiative is to help providers make better decisions that improve patient lives."

Under the REiLI brand, Fujifilm is developing AI technologies that strongly support diagnostic imaging workflow, leveraging the combination of its deep learning innovations and distinct image processing heritage. Applications currently in development include, but are not limited to: Region Recognition, an AI technology that helps to accurately recognize and consistently extract organ regions, regardless of deviations in shape, presence or absence of disease, and imaging conditions; Computer Aided Detection, an AI technology to reduce the time of image interpretation and support radiologists' clinical decision making; Workflow Support, using AI technology to realize optimal study prioritization, alert communications of AI findings, and report population automation.

"Our latest Synapse 7x brings diagnostic radiology, mammography and cardiology together on the server-side, enabling immediate interaction with these modality imaging data sets through a single AI-enabled platform," said Bill Lacy, Vice President, Medical Informatics, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We're excited to debut this solution for our US customers at RSNA 2019, showing our commitment to progressing AI technology to empower physicians to make more efficient and impactful care decisions."

RSNA attendees are encouraged to learn more about REiLI at Booth #4111 and participate in the following Fujifilm-hosted activities:

In-Booth Artificial Intelligence Lab

At booth #4111, attendees can visit Fujifilm's AI Lab. The lab will feature dedicated workstations demonstrating REiLI use cases within Synapse PACS. Attendees can witness first-hand the speed and depth of the integrated workflows achieved by unifying Fujifilm's REiLI technology with the company's server-side PACS system. Featured in the AI lab will be Fujifilm developed algorithms, to include CT lung nodule, intracerebral hemorrhage, cerebral infarction MR & CT, spine label and bone temporal subtraction to name a few. In addition to the Fujifilm AI development, the AI lab will showcase its strengths by supporting a multitude of integration points in support of partner vendor and provider developed algorithms. This will include Riverain's lung nodule, MaxQ's stroke, Lunit's Chest & 2D Mammography, LPixel's MR Aneurysm, Koios' US breast, Aidoc's pulmonary embolism and Gleamer's bone fracture.

Lunch & Learn—"Putting AI Into Practice"

Hear from practicing radiologists, and those that support them, on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently impacting their workflows, and what considerations they would recommend for future deployments. Led by Fujifilm's Enterprise Imaging experts, this interactive panel will provide unprecedented insights around the real-world use cases of one of today's most anticipated technologies.

This free event will take place on Monday, December 2, from 12:30-1:30 pm CST in room S403A of McCormick Hall. Lunch will be served. To register, visit rsna.fujimed.com/lunch-learn-2019.

To learn more information, or book your RSNA demo with Fujifilm, visit rsna.fujimed.com.

*Fujifilm's artificial intelligence software is a work in progress and is not commercially available in the United States.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted me24dical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

