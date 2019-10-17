Fujifilm Showcases Complete Suite Of Solutions At CHEST 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass. and BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth # 413) – Fujifilm, a recognized leader in the healthcare industry, will exhibit its comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to treat pulmonary and critical care disease states at the upcoming CHEST 2019 Annual Meeting on October 21-23 in New Orleans, LA. FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.'s cutting-edge SII-Wave, Edge II, and X-Porte point-of-care ultrasound systems will be available for demonstration in booth #413, and will be utilized in the CHEST hands-on workshops and simulation sessions. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.—Endoscopy will introduce two new pulmonary imaging devices, its new standard and treatment video bronchoscopes.

"Fujifilm has deep roots in imaging, a history of 'firsts' in endoscopy, and is a proven trailblazer in point-of-care ultrasound," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite and FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Because of this depth of experience, pulmonologists and respiratory therapists know they can rely on Fujifilm to provide a breadth of technologies to support their interventions. Moreover, Fujifilm is committed to advancing the field, which is the primary reason we contribute our state-of-the-art technologies to support hands-on educational sessions at CHEST."

The following Fujifilm solutions will be available in booth #413:

SonoSite SII-Wave empowers efficiency through an intuitive, yet smart user interface that adapts to imaging needs, now with Continuous and Pulsed-Wave Doppler. The system is portable and can be used across multiple hospital environments, including a zero-footprint option for space-constrained rooms.

SonoSite Edge II offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like DirectClear and Armored Cable Technology. It is built to be truly portable and can be used in the most rigorous environments.

SonoSite X-Porte was developed to incorporate a breakthrough, proprietary beam-forming technology: XDI (Extreme Definition Imaging), created to reduce clutter and enhance image contrast. X-Porte was designed to have an intuitive touchscreen interface, real-time scan-along learning, and unmatched durability and reliability.

Video Bronchoscopes — Fujifilm's 580 Series Bronchoscopes are equipped with high-resolution image sensors and a new optical lens, and deliver sharp and vivid images to support accurate and efficient procedures in the bronchial area. The EB-580S Standard Bronchoscope and EB-580T Treatment Bronchoscope received 510(K) clearance in August and are expected to be commercially available later this year.

Ultrasound Bronchoscope — The EB-530US is Fujifilm's latest ultrasound bronchoscope and is equipped with high-resolution, ultra-small Super CCD chip technology that offers bright, vivid high-resolution endoscopic images, specifically designed for diagnosis and staging.

Unique design features of the EBUS System includes a 10° forward oblique view for navigation and visibility during needle aspiration, dual light guides - one on each side of the accessory channel for even illumination, and exceptional bending capability to facilitate precise targeting of accessories.

Ultrasound Mini Probe - Fujifilm's Radial Probe System is designed to provide real-time ultrasound imaging of targeted peripheral lung lesions prior to biopsy. The PB2020-M is a radial ultrasonic transducer that is inserted through the instrument channel of a bronchoscope, localizing the exact position of the lesion. This small and lightweight system can be used stand-alone as well as together with a Fujifilm Endoscopic Ultrasound system.

To learn more about Fujifilm's point of care ultrasound solutions, visit www.sonosite.com; endoscopy solutions, visit www.fujifilmendoscopy.com; broader Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE Fujifilm

Related Links

https://www.sonosite.com

