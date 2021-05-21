Fujifilm Showcases Comprehensive Portfolio of Enterprise Imaging Solutions at the Virtual SIIM 2021 Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. announced it will showcase its portfolio of Synapse® Enterprise Imaging solutions at the 2021 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine ( SIIM ) Conference taking place May 24- 27.

"SIIM is the premier platform to engage with the global radiology informatics community, and as connectivity is the nature of our business, we look forward to collaborating virtually with this critical part of the healthcare community," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "We're excited to share our innovative solutions to empower the real-time, cross-departmental image access and collaboration that healthcare requires now more than ever."

During the virtual SIIM 2021 conference, Fujifilm will showcase its portfolio of Synapse Enterprise Imaging solutions, including:

Synapse 7x , Fujifilm's next-generation PACS image visualization platform, which unites radiology, cardiology, enterprise imaging, advanced visualization and AI through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer.

, Fujifilm's next-generation PACS image visualization platform, which unites radiology, cardiology, enterprise imaging, advanced visualization and AI through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer. Fujifilm's open AI-enabled platform REiLI ® brings cutting-edge AI insights directly within the workflow of Synapse PACS users, helping to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline efficiency, and seamlessly support those diagnostic interpretations.

brings cutting-edge AI insights directly within the workflow of Synapse PACS users, helping to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline efficiency, and seamlessly support those diagnostic interpretations. 2020 & 2021's Best-in-KLAS Synapse VNA from the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Storing more than 40 billion imaging objects from more than 1,500 facilities across six continents, Fujifilm's patented VNA technology integrates more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA on the market to unify every form of digital content associated with the patient record

from the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Storing more than 40 billion imaging objects from more than 1,500 facilities across six continents, Fujifilm's patented VNA technology integrates more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA on the market to unify every form of digital content associated with the patient record Synapse EIS , with Synapse radiology information systems (RIS) as its centerpiece, provides one of the most comprehensive (RIS and informatics workflow solutions on the market., It extends the robust technology capabilities to deliver extensive workflow management to support professionals in radiology and across the enterprise, enhancing staff productivity and the patient experience.

, with Synapse radiology information systems (RIS) as its centerpiece, provides one of the most comprehensive (RIS and informatics workflow solutions on the market., It extends the robust technology capabilities to deliver extensive workflow management to support professionals in radiology and across the enterprise, enhancing staff productivity and the patient experience. Synapse Cloud Services , which provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Critical-access hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology providers can take advantage of Fujifilm's cloud-based infrastructure and interoperable software to maximize efficiency and cost savings.

Visit Fujifilm's SIIM 2021 landing page for more information and to request a demonstration at booth 3837 later this summer at HIMSS 2021.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

