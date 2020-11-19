Fujifilm Showcases Comprehensive Portfolio of Medical and Enterprise Imaging Solutions at the Digital RSNA 2020 Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass. and BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc . announced today the companies will virtually exhibit their portfolios of medical and enterprise imaging solutions at the 2020 Radiological Society of North America ( RSNA ) conference, held digitally from November 29 - December 5, 2020.

"Advancing healthcare requires collaboration between industry, clinicians, and IT professionals, especially when facing challenges that change the way in which we're able to connect," says Diku Mandavia, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. and FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. "With a demonstrated legacy of quality imaging, and strengths in connectivity and interoperability, now more than ever we're excited to come together at RSNA to innovate for a healthier world."

At RSNA 2020, Fujifilm will exhibit solutions for:

Enterprise Imaging through the comprehensive Synapse® portfolio:

Synapse 7x, Fujifilm's next-generation PACS image visualization platform, which unites radiology, cardiology and enterprise imaging through a single, zero-footprint PACS viewer. The pioneering platform also provides Synapse 3D advanced visualization, Fujifilm's open AI-enabled platform REiLI® to bring cutting-edge AI insights directly within the workflow of Synapse PACS users, all while storing and managing enterprise imaging data sets on the industry leading Synapse VNA.

2020's Best-in-KLAS Synapse VNA from the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. The patented vendor neutral archive technology integrates more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA by leveraging robust industry standards to make true imaging interoperability possible.

from the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. The patented vendor neutral archive technology integrates more specialties, more devices, and more data than any other VNA by leveraging robust industry standards to make true imaging interoperability possible. Synapse EIS , which provides one of the most comprehensive radiology information systems (RIS) and informatics workflow solutions on the market. Its newest release, Synapse® EIS 7x, features a sleek design with an intuitive user interface and offers enhanced workflow efficiencies, real-time admin dashboards, patient and provider engagement tools, and more.

, which provides one of the most comprehensive radiology information systems (RIS) and informatics workflow solutions on the market. Its newest release, Synapse® EIS 7x, features a sleek design with an intuitive user interface and offers enhanced workflow efficiencies, real-time admin dashboards, patient and provider engagement tools, and more. Extensive advanced visualization applications through the enterprise-wide solution, Synapse 3D . With support for multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery, and more, Synapse 3D brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to Synapse 7x and all Synapse users.

. With support for multiple specialties including radiology, cardiology, surgery, and more, Synapse 3D brings efficient 3D rendered images and advanced visualization workflows to Synapse 7x and all Synapse users. Synapse Cloud Services, which provides a scalable and secure environment to host and manage the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. Critical-access hospitals, imaging centers, and teleradiology providers can take advantage of Fujifilm's cloud-based infrastructure and interoperable software to maximize efficiency and cost savings.

Medical Imaging for a variety of modalities including:

Surgical Interoperability through Fujifilm's new systems integration solution, designed to enhance both clinical and IT workflows in the OR, endoscopic room, and interventional suite, bringing economic value to clinicians and administrative staff as well as hospital architects and equipment planners.

Fujifilm will also demonstrate how its AI-enabled platform REiLI® can be used for enterprise imaging, in the emergency room (ER), operating room (OR) and during general X-ray exams.

To view Fujifilm's suite of medical and enterprise imaging solutions, visit the company's RSNA landing page.

* Persona RF PREMIUM will be made available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

