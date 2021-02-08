FUJIFILM Sonosite And The Chest Foundation Celebrate Grant Winners Of Ultrasonography And COVID-19 Research Program

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, and the CHEST Foundation, the charitable foundation of the American College of Chest Physicians, announced two recipients of the CHEST Foundation's Research Grant in Ultrasonography and COVID-19 today. The grants include $30,000 in support and FUJIFILM Sonosite's newly launched Sonosite PX ultrasound system for the study of POCUS efficacy in diagnosing and treating COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As of early- February 2021 , COVID-19 has claimed over 2.3 million lives and infected well over 100 million people across the world. Initial studies report that POCUS' real-time imaging, mobility and multiple uses provides clinicians with a technology that could be used for the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care of patients with COVID-19. However, additional research on the effectiveness in the management of this dangerous virus is needed.

"With the number of ICU survivors with COVID-19 increasing, the management of these patients represents a research priority for the critical care community," said Diku Mandavia, MD, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM Sonosite. "We're proud to work with the CHEST Foundation to dive deeper and reinforce how POCUS can help with COVID-19 emergency care."

FUJIFILM Sonosite and the CHEST Foundation received 16 grant applications from esteemed CHEST medicine professionals in the United States. The ultrasonography and COVID-19 research grant recipients are:

Marjan Islam , MD – Associate Professor of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx , NY

Dr. Islam's study will determine how transcutaneous ultrasonography (TUS) findings correlate with patient-reported dyspnea, as per the Borg Dyspnea Scale, and diagnostics such as pulmonary function tests (PFTs) and chest radiography in patients with COVID-19. His study will also aim to evaluate changes in TUS findings during ICU admission and follow-up.

Siddharth Dugar MD – Associate Staff and Director, Point of Care Ultrasound at Cleveland Clinic's Respiratory Institute, Cleveland, OH

Dr. Dugar's study will determine if spontaneous echo contrast is associated with reduced velocity in the venous system in critically ill COVID-19 patients, determine if the presence of spontaneous echo contrast is associated with increased risk of venous thrombosis in sequential venous ultrasound and identify if the presence of spontaneous echo contrast is associated with altered fibrinogen and blood viscosity.

"The CHEST Foundation has an established history of proudly supporting research projects that aim to champion the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases. Acute thrombosis, which occurs when a blood clot obstructs a vein, has been recognized as a major contributor to mortality associated with COVID-19. While spontaneous echo contrast (SEC) has been extensively studied in cardiology with thromboembolism and increased mortality, there remains a critical gap in our understanding of SEC in critically ill patients with COVID-19. We're eager to see the results of the clinical research study conducted by these dedicated clinicians and the presentation of their findings," said CHEST Foundation President Ian T. Nathanson, MD, FCCP.

The clinical research studies start on January 15, 2021 and are expected to conclude by January 15, 2022.

About

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting-edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians, and its flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.

The CHEST Foundation, the charitable arm of the American College of Chest Physicians, champions lung health by supporting clinical research, community service and patient education. Through CHEST Foundation-supported programs, CHEST's 19,000+ members engage in advancing the lung health of millions of patients in local communities around the world. More than 95 cents of every dollar raised goes toward advancing the foundation's mission-based programming. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $10 million in funding for clinical research and community service, with a reach that spans more than 60 countries. For more information about the CHEST Foundation, visit chestfoundation.org.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.sonosite.com

