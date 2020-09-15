FUJIFILM Sonosite and the CHEST Foundation Partner for COVID-19 Research

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) solutions, and the CHEST Foundation , the charitable foundation of the American College of Chest Physicians , today announced their joint grant in creating the CHEST Foundation Research Grant in Ultrasonography and COVID-19.

The objective of the grant is to investigate the role of POCUS technology on COVID-19 patients through clinical research. FUJIFILM Sonosite is contributing up to 2 grants of $30,000 to the CHEST Foundation in support of the joint program and will also donate newly launched Sonosite PX ultrasound systems to the selected research award sites.

As of early-September 2020, COVID-19 has resulted in more than 27 million infections and 898,000 deaths across the world. Although early studies report that POCUS is providing numerous benefits to intensive care clinicians caring for COVID-19 patients, additional research on the efficacy in the management of this deadly virus is critical.

"COVID-19 continues to negatively affect the health of people around the globe and overwhelm health care systems," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM Sonosite. "As a company that is focused on providing innovative, point of care ultrasound technology to healthcare providers, we're excited to host a joint grant with the CHEST Foundation. This research grant will investigate how POCUS can help in COVID-19 ICU care and has the potential to build upon the current evidence."

"As the pandemic continues to sweep the world, our goal is to help accelerate research efforts including the role of imaging modality innovations in the diagnosis and management of patients with COVID-19," said CHEST Foundation President Edward J. Diamond, MD, MBA, FCCP.

The FUJIFILM Sonosite and CHEST Foundation Research Grant in Ultrasonography and COVID-19 is currently open and accepting proposals from interested CHEST medicine professionals and members in the U.S. until October 30, 2020. Grant winners will be announced on December 1, 2020. FUJIFILM Sonosite and the CHEST Foundation expect the research findings to be available by December 2021.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit: https://foundation.chestnet.org/grants/

About

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

The American College of Chest Physicians® (CHEST) is the global leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases. Its mission is to champion advanced clinical practice, education, communication and research in chest medicine. It serves as an essential connection to clinical knowledge and resources for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. For information about the American College of Chest Physicians, and its flagship journal CHEST®, visit chestnet.org.

The CHEST Foundation, the charitable arm of the American College of Chest Physicians, champions lung health by supporting clinical research, community service, and patient education. Through CHEST Foundation-supported programs, CHEST's 19,000+ members engage in advancing the lung health of millions of patients in local communities around the world. More than 95 cents of every dollar raised goes toward advancing the foundation's mission-based programming. Since its inception, the foundation has provided more than $10 million in funding for clinical research and community service, with a reach that spans more than 60 countries. For more information about the CHEST Foundation, visit chestfoundation.org.

SOURCE FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc.

Related Links

fujifilm.com

