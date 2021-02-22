FUJIFILM Sonosite deploys new Point-of-Care Ultrasound Workflow Management Solution at Kaweah Delta Medical Center's Emergency Department

BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., the world leader in point-of-care ultrasound solutions, announced today that Kaweah Delta Medical Center's Emergency Department has gone live with Sonosite Synchronicity™, a comprehensive point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) workflow solution. Sonosite Synchronicity software helps point-of-care clinicians meet administrative challenges by enabling standardized remote workflows related to credentialing, quality assurance (QA), and coding, while ultimately improving patient care.

Maintaining efficiency in an unplanned work environment like an Emergency Department is no easy task. "On day one go-live, our staff could use Synchronicity. It was easy to use and intuitive," said Dr. John Hipskind, MD, FACEP Point of Care Ultrasound Director for the Emergency Department at Kaweah Delta in Visalia, California. "Because Synchronicity has a shallow learning curve, our emergency and off-service residents like surgery residents can do an ultrasound with minimal assistance. The study becomes part of the patient's chart, they're reviewable and can be coded. This is important for both residency programs and accredited Trauma Centers."

Successful implementation of an emergency department point of care ultrasound program requires seamless hospital integration and remote workflows. "It provides for better information transmission across the board," said Doug Leeper, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Kaweah Delta. "Not only does it allow us to more effectively use ultrasound, which is better for patient care, it allows to responsibly capture revenue as an organization."

Kaweah Delta Medical Center Preliminary Exam Volumes

Month ED Volumes POCUS Billing June 2020 -16% +350% July 2020 -13% +160% August 2020 -21% +143%

Sonosite Synchronicity workflow software, which was developed in close collaboration with Fujifilm's leading enterprise imaging division, is designed to help healthcare organizations optimize workflows, maximize financial return, improve quality assurance efficiency, and streamline credentialing processes. "Quality Assurance is real-time with Synchronicity. QA was cumbersome and delayed with our previous POCUS workflow system. With Synchronicity QA feedback can be provided rapidly and emailed with one click," Dr. Hipskind, said.

"The implementation and customer support from Fujifilm Sonosite has been comprehensive and collaborative," Hipskind said. "With any new system roll-out, minimal technical issues are to be expected. With Synchronicity, we had a smooth seamless go-live without disruption. I couldn't ask for a better partnership."

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra-high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. Sonosite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging, and document products. These products and services are based on their extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, and imaging technologies. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.

About Kaweah Delta

Kaweah Delta Medical Center is a hybrid community and academic medical center serving a diverse patient population. Kaweah Delta's Emergency Department (ED) has a strong Emergency Medicine (EM) residency program, is an ACS Verified Level 3 Trauma Center and has an annual volume of more than 90,000 patients. Kaweah Delta is an ACEP Clinically Accredited Ultrasound Program, has an Ultrasound Fellowship and a comprehensive Graduate Medical Education ultrasound program. Kaweah Delta's Emergency Department is committed to creating an ever-improving learning environment, making the institution an ideal site for residents seeking to train in Emergency Medicine.

