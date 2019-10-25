FUJIFILM Sonosite Exhibits Portfolio Of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Solutions At ACEP 2019

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth # 1811) – FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), and part of the greater Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will exhibit numerous solutions designed to provide fast, high-quality imaging at the point of care in emergent and critical scenarios at the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP19) annual meeting held October 27-29, 2019 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

"Ultrasound at the point of care is becoming an increasingly critical tool for emergency medicine physicians and emergency response teams to get the information they need to make immediate clinical decisions," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "Fujifilm SonoSite's POCUS solutions are built to exceed U.S. military specifications for durability and they are widely used in humanitarian medical crises like those caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017."

Fujifilm SonoSite began when the United States Department of Defense awarded a DARPA1 grant to create an ultrasound machine portable and rugged enough to be carried into battle and brought to a trauma patient's side, this resulted in the development of SonoSite's first POCUS machine. Now, more than 20 years later, the company has a full suite of highly portable and durable POCUS machines designed for imaging in almost any scenario.

A priority among these various scenarios—the pediatric patient population. Research shows that ultrasound-guided line insertions improves the first-attempt success rates over traditional palpation methods for children with predicted difficult access. Difﬁculty in obtaining line access often results in diagnostic and treatment delays as well as more pain and anxiety for the patient and family, an outcome that can be avoided when using Fujifilm SonoSite POCUS machines.

From the battlefield to the NICU, Fujifilm SonoSite's POCUS machines are designed to allow clinicians to treat any patient, anywhere, anytime— demo the following solutions at ACEP19 booth #1811:

SonoSite SII-Wave empowers efficiency through an intuitive user interface that adapts to imaging needs, now with Continuous and Pulsed-Wave Doppler. The system is portable and can be used across multiple hospital environments, including a zero-footprint option for space-constrained rooms.

SonoSite Edge II offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like DirectClear and Armored Cable Technology. It is built to be truly portable and can be used in the most rigorous environments.

SonoSite X-Porte was developed to incorporate a breakthrough, proprietary beam-forming technology: XDI (Extreme Definition Imaging), created to reduce clutter and enhance image contrast. X-Porte was designed with an intuitive touchscreen interface, real-time scan-along learning, and unmatched reliability.

SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager helps healthcare organizations optimize workflows, maximize financial return, improve quality assurance efficiency, and streamline credentialing processes. Built specifically for POCUS, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager securely centralizes exam data and standardizes clinical workflow while delivering administrative efficiencies. Additional features include built-in, customizable worksheets, intuitive dashboards, and the ability to access the tool from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Easily installed and scalable, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager was engineered to meet every organization's unique requirements for standardization, consistency, and compliance across entire medical networks.

SonoSite Institute is a content-rich, web-based resource available on any internet-enabled device—phone, tablet or PC—allowing users to learn and study whenever and wherever is convenient for them. Self-paced, users learn at the speed that works best for them to gain the confidence required to use POCUS in everyday practice while also branching out and becoming proficient in a variety of specialties. SonoSite Institute recently launched in five new languages including Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Chinese, to enhance POCUS education on a global scale.

"A life-saving device is only as valuable as the clinician using it, which is why we invest in education for point of care ultrasound," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite. "As an emergency physician, I can attest to the importance of educational resources to effectively image at the point-of-care, and improve diagnostic confidence."

To learn more about Fujifilm SonoSite's point-of-care ultrasound solutions, visit www.sonosite.com; broader Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

1. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is an agency of the United States Department of Defense responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

