Fujifilm Systems Integration Leads American Institute of Architects Accredited Course on Technological & Design Considerations for Operating Room Integration

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. , a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging and integration, announced that its Fujifilm Systems Integration business launched an American Institute of Architects (AIA) accredited continuing education (CE) course titled, "Design Considerations for Technological Advancements in Operating Room (OR) Systems Integration." During this one hour course, participants will learn about the importance of continuing to digitize systems and processes in the OR, the role digitization plays in ensuring that various technologies used during procedures are connected and accessible, and why it's important to understand this evolution as architects and equipment planners.

"Architects play a major role in developing future-ready operating rooms because digitization begins with forward-thinking planning and design," says Carly Panchura, Global Director of Marketing, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We're excited to initiate this course because we're deeply committed to further educating the industry on the continued evolution of the integrated OR."

While created for architects and equipment planners, anyone involved in the design of a new OR or interventional space can take the course. This may include OR Directors, biomed managers, healthcare administrators, and more. Many related societies and professional organizations accept CE credits from the AIA to apply towards annual accreditation requirements. Specific segments within the course include:

Outline the evolution of digital operating rooms and discuss how systems integration can result in higher quality patient care and improved efficiency.

Discuss video transmission standards in the OR and how disparate standards can cause issues with video, audio, and data formats necessary to OR procedures.

Explain the benefits of Internet Protocol (IP) standardization, including reduced cost, simplified OR design, and seamless connection for a wide variety of technologies.

Evaluate current IP-based solutions in the OR for the ability to eliminate hazards, optimize space, and conform to hygiene and disinfection requirements.

"Today's OR is as much about data and information integration as it is about sophisticated medical technology, and according to iData, these integrated OR's represent a $1B+ global marketplace," says Joe Lamkin, Global Director, Systems Integration Business Development, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We're enthusiastic about this educational opportunity and look forward to personally connecting with architecture firms - through both traditional 'lunch and learns' and virtual sessions - to discuss the countless benefits of further digitization to develop the OR of tomorrow."

The AIA course number is IFU11A, and registration can be accessed here: https://www.ronblank.com/Lunch_and_Learns/Design-Considerations-0

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

