Fujifilm to Showcase Array of Robust Technologies for Echocardiography at ASE 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass. and BOTHELL, Wash., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth #500) -- Fujifilm will present its cardiovascular medical imaging portfolio including Synapse Cardiology PACS with Epsilon Imaging's EchoInsight, as well as the SonoSite Edge II point-of-care-ultrasound system (POCUS) at the American Society of Echocardiography annual meeting (ASE 2019). The conference takes place June 21-25, 2019 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, OR.

"At Fujifilm, our goal is to offer cardiologists and other clinicians best-in-breed technologies that enhance diagnostic confidence so they can deliver speedy, safe and appropriate care," says Tim Thomas, Vice President, Cardiology, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Synapse Cardiology PACS has earned the respect of cardiovascular experts around the world who also help us to continually evolve the solution to best streamline workflow, provide exceptional analysis tools, and help drive better outcomes."

Fujifilm's Synapse Cardiology PACS and SonoSite POCUS systems work seamlessly to allow providers to achieve comprehensive assessment and management of cardiovascular diseases.

"A non-invasive, painless, safe technology that can be used at the bedside, in the ED or wherever needed, point-of-care ultrasound is more in-demand for cardiac imaging than ever before," says Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "As the undisputed market leader in point-of-care ultrasound, Fujifilm is proud to offer ASE attendees life-saving solutions that provide accurate hemodynamic profiling which enable physicians to assess cardiac function and effectively direct patient care for better outcomes."

The following Fujifilm technologies will be available for demonstration at booth #500:

Synapse Cardiology PACS is Fujifilm's next-generation, secure server-side rendering technology that works within the most popular browsers while using less bandwidth throughout the enterprise. Developed with ongoing direction from cardiologists, Synapse Cardiology PACS offers capabilities and tools that help streamline image review and reporting across all cardiovascular modalities including: Adult Echocardiography, Pediatric/Fetal Echocardiography, ECG Management (Stress, Resting, Holter), Non-Invasive Vascular, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiac Catheterization, Invasive Peripheral Vascular (IPV), Electrophysiology (EP), Cardiac CT and Cardiac MR.

EchoInsight is Epsilon Imaging's vendor-neutral platform that provides quantitative information based on strain imaging, analysis of cardiac tissue motion and contraction, to assist echocardiography diagnostics, along with workflow-enhancing features. EchoInsight's clinical suite of applications is designed specifically for managing a wide variety of indications across echocardiography programs. Clinical applications seamlessly integrate strain imaging, automated cardiac function measurements and trending patient data into Synapse Cardiology PACS.

SonoSite Edge II — This ultrasound system offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first advanced transducer features that elevate performance by increasing penetration, contrast resolution and improved color sensitivity. Available on select transducers, SonoSite's Armored Cable Technology surrounds transducer wiring with an embedded metal jacket, protecting it from common use/abuse scenarios. The Edge II features an interface that's designed for ease of use to allow for intuitive access to frequently used functions like gain. A wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating enables minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments.

Fujifilm will also support an educational workshop titled, "POCUS Extra-cardiac Imaging." The company will provide eight SonoSite Edge II systems for use in this course, which will be chaired by the nationally regarded Dr. Michael Lanspa. This course will take place on June 21st from 2:00- 4:00PM in Portland Ballrooms #253-254

