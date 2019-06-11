Fujifilm To Showcase Artificial Intelligence Initiative At AIMed Radiology 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging and Medical Informatics solutions, today announced that it will present REiLI,* the company's global Medical Imaging and Informatics Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology initiative, at AIMed Radiology 2019 . The company will demonstrate a variety of AI use cases through Fujifilm's Synapse® PACS.

"Fujifilm has remained at the forefront of radiology innovation, with pioneering firsts in diagnostic imaging, expertise in imaging science, and indisputable recognition as a PACS market leader," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems, U.S.A., Inc. "Our commitment to innovation continues with Fujifilm's focus on AI technologies that uniquely support radiologists' workflow needs both today and tomorrow. At Fujifilm, we're always advancing our solutions as new market challenges and opportunities arise; we're excited to bring our latest AI innovations to AIMed Radiology and to help push healthcare to new heights."

AI Initiative and Synapse PACS

Under the REiLI brand, Fujifilm is developing AI technologies that strongly support the diagnostic imaging workflow by pairing cutting-edge deep learning technologies with Fujifilm's world-renowned image processing heritage. Applications currently in development include, but are not limited to:

Region Recognition, an AI technology to accurately recognize and consistently extract organ regions, regardless of deviations in shape, presence or absence of disease, and imaging conditions;

Computer Aided Detection, an AI technology to reduce the time of image interpretation and support radiologists' clinical decision making;

Workflow Support, using AI technology to realize optimal study prioritization, alert communications of AI findings, and report population automation.

In the partner exhibit showcase, Fujifilm will feature a dedicated workstation demonstrating AI platform use cases within Synapse PACS driven by REiLI. AIMed Radiology attendees will have the opportunity to witness first-hand the accelerated and comprehensive integrated workflows achieved when unifying Fujifilm's REiLI technology with the Synapse server-side PACS system. Designed with speed and functionality in mind, Synapse PACS is a next-generation, secure, server-side technology that enables instant access of massive datasets, working within the most popular browsers while using less bandwidth throughout the enterprise.

Collaboration and Long-term Goals

Fujifilm's long-term goal is to provide an open AI-platform that seamlessly manages the delivery of AI technologies through Synapse clinical applications, and enables a more powerful diagnostic workflow that advances the field of radiology, cardiology and other specialty imaging departments.

To accelerate AI development, Fujifilm is collaborating with, and gaining insights from strategic providers as well as researchers at prestigious medical institutes. For example, in August 2018, Fujifilm entered a joint research agreement with Indiana University School of Medicine to develop an AI application that provides medical imaging diagnostic support. Designed to support physicians by detecting suspicious lesions in images, comparing results with prior studies and implementing semi-automated reporting, this AI application is expected to significantly decrease interpretation and diagnosis time, allowing for efficient and effective care delivery to take place.

Fujifilm's AI Research Project is based in Raleigh, North Carolina—the global development headquarters for Fujifilm's Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio—in collaboration with Fujifilm Corporation's development team in Tokyo that provides a wide range of image recognition technologies. In an increasingly complex healthcare environment with massive datasets and rising demand for high-quality care, AI technology has the potential to revolutionize the practice of medicine.

To learn more information, visit ei.fujimed.com.

*Fujifilm's artificial intelligence software is a work in progress and is not yet commercially available in the United States.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.

