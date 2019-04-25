Fujifilm To Showcase Full Suite Of Specialized Pediatric Imaging Solutions At SPR 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth 33/34) – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, will present its comprehensive portfolio of pediatric solutions, including digital radiography (DR) and healthcare information technology (IT), at the Society for Pediatric Radiology Annual Meeting (SPR). The event, which is dedicated to fostering excellence in pediatric healthcare through imaging and image-guided care, will take place April 30-May 4, 2019 at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, California.

"We are all acutely aware that children are unique and very vulnerable patients. That's why we've taken additional care to develop safe pediatric DR solutions that provide sharp images at a gentle dose. Our detectors even offer added infection controls, to help protect defenseless patients like premature infants even more," said Robert Fabrizio, Director of Strategic Marketing, Digital Radiography and Women's Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Patient comfort is also very key, in addition to a small footprint and easy maneuverability, our mobile DR units are both ultra-quiet and colorfully clad with kid-friendly graphics, designed to help ease fears of these little patients and their parents. This year at SPR, we are excited to introduce new long length image stitching capability for our mobile FDR Go PLUS."

Fujifilm's full suite of pediatric-specific solutions includes digital radiography and healthcare IT products, all designed to provide accurate diagnosis for the world's most precious patients—infants, babies and children.

"When a child is seriously ill, or worse, is facing a life-threatening condition, the clinical team's ability to quickly access the holistic imaging record from across the network can make a dramatic difference in that young patient's outcome," said Bill Lacy, Vice President of Medical Informatics at FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "That is one of the primary reasons why numerous world renowned pediatric hospitals trust in Fujifilm's Synapse® Enterprise Imaging solutions. Our solutions present the entire imaging record securely through the EHR with a single enterprise viewer while facilitating real-time collaboration with radiologists and specialists."

The following Fujifilm pediatric imaging solutions will be on display at booth 33/34:

FDR AQRO: An innovative, compact portable digital X-ray system designed with a focus on low dose and exceptional maneuverability. The FDR AQRO combines Fujifilm's latest advancements in dose saving technologies in a light, maneuverable design. In addition, Fujifilm's Hydro AG Antibacterial Coating is included on the primary surfaces of the machine to provide an added safety measure in infection controls.

FDR D-EVO II Csl (14x17, 17x17, and 24x30): Fujifilm's most durable and reliable DR detectors are the world's first and only detectors with an antibacterial coating. Complete with Patented Irradiated Side Sampling (ISS) technology, the FDR D-EVO II can deliver images with as much as 20 percent improved dose efficiency than traditional detectors.

FDR D-EVO GL: As the world's first single exposure long-length detector, the FDR D-EVO GL enhances the workflow of long-view radiography by capturing the entire image in a single exposure, reducing the chance for patient motion-induced artifacts and time for the patient to remain still. This new DR imaging is further complemented with the ability to capture its images without a grid utilizing Virtual Grid simulation software, lowering dose up to 50 percent compared to grid exams.

FDR Go PLUS: The all new FDR Go PLUS portable digital X-ray system has a compact and quiet design with a new retractable, telescopic column with one of the lowest park positions on a full size portable to provide easy visibility while traveling and help safely navigate tight confined spaces like the NICU and PICU. The redesign combines an efficient compact system with Fujifilm's trademark image quality and dose performance. The unit features kid-friendly graphic decals to ease young patients' fears prior to exams. At SPR, Fujifilm will introduce a new long length image stitching software for use in the OR. With this latest capability, pediatric surgeons can efficiently acquire full-length images pre-, intra- and post- operatively for procedures such a spine/scoliosis and long leg.

Synapse Enterprise Imaging: Fujifilm's Enterprise Imaging solutions enable secure and holistic access to pediatric imaging data and records. The Synapse suite, which includes Synapse PACS, VNA, Mobility Enterprise Viewer and 3D, facilitates real-time image collaboration and supports comprehensive imaging history through the single enterprise viewer. The Synapse portfolio also has the ability to anonymize and archive the most sensitive data, all of which is stored securely and centrally in the data center.

Please visit Fujifilm at SPR booth 33/34. For more information on Fujifilm's solutions, please visit: www.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $20.7 billion, at an exchange rate of 112 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

