Fujifilm's Synapse Vendor Neutral Archive Ranked #1 In 2020 'Best In KLAS' Report

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors healthcare vendor performance. Best in KLAS awards are based on user scores compiled from the feedback of thousands of healthcare providers at healthcare organizations of all sizes across the country.

"Fujifilm is aware of the significant effort KLAS invests in delivering true assessments of each vendor's software and services, and that conversations with customers really shape this model," says Greg Strowig, Vice President of the TeraMedica Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "We're so proud of the interoperability that Synapse VNA allows our customers to achieve, and the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report validates that."

The patented Synapse VNA is the core of Fujifilm's comprehensive Enterprise Imaging portfolio, and is an industry leader in the vendor-neutral archive market. By securely managing and sharing all departmental data, Synapse VNA empowers healthcare organizations to optimize workflows, achieve cost savings, and drive better patient care.

The 'Best in KLAS' designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. These vendors earn the title of Best in KLAS, a recognition derived from direct provider feedback, through their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their respective market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors," said Adam Gale, President, KLAS.

Review Fujifilm's 2020 Best in KLAS segment here.

Synapse VNA, among other products from the Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will be available for demonstration at the upcoming Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) 2020 Global Health Conference & Exhibition. HIMSS 2020 will take place March 9th to 13th at Orange County Convention Center, West Building, in Orlando, Florida. Visit booth 2545 at the show, and plan your meeting today at himss.fujimed.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems, to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved patient care by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation in Tokyo, Japan, brings innovative solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies derived from photographic film. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the fields of healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company had global revenues of $23.0 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

