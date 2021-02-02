Fujifilm's Synapse Vendor Neutral Archive Ranks #1 in 2021 'Best in KLAS' Report for Second Consecutive Year

"We recognize that it's because of our unwavering partnerships and continuous collaboration with provider organizations like KLAS that we have been able to continuously evolve Synapse VNA to become the industry's leading image-enablement solution," says Greg Strowig, Vice President of the TeraMedica Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "Earning top KLAS rankings for the second year in a row is a true testament to Fujifilm's commitment to never stop innovating for a healthier world."

The patented Synapse VNA is the core of Fujifilm's comprehensive Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio. By securely managing and sharing all departmental data, Synapse VNA empowers healthcare organizations to optimize workflows, achieve cost savings, and drive better patient care.

KLAS is an independent research organization that monitors and assesses healthcare vendor performance. The 'Best in KLAS' designation is reserved for vendor solutions that lead those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. These esteemed vendors earn the title of Best in KLAS, a recognition derived from direct provider feedback, through their outstanding efforts to help healthcare professionals deliver better patient care.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare and IT professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions, and these conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry," says Adam Gale, President, KLAS. "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Click here to access Fujifilm's 2021 Best in KLAS segment.

Click here to download the full 2021 Best in KLAS report.

Visit www.teramedica.com to learn more about Synapse VNA.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc . is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm . Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on soft­ware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

