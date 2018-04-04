Fujita Kanko Launches First Nordisk Village in Goto Islands, Japan

Fujita Kanko signed an agreement with Nordisk last year and acquired exclusive rights to operate Nordisk Village locations around Japan. Nordisk opened its first Nordisk Village on a campsite just outside of Venice, Italy in 2017 with ten of its signature tents. The Goto Islands location will be the second Village in the world and the first Village in Japan.

"We are excited to announce our new venture and collaboration with Nordisk," said Akira Segawa, President and CEO of Fujita Kanko. "While we have established our expertise as a hospitality company for over 60 years and operate over 70 properties ranging from a five-star luxury property to a Japanese traditional inn, we intend to keep evolving and expanding our offerings to meet the future needs of the tourism market."

Located in Nagasaki Prefecture in southern Japan, the Goto Islands are known for their beautiful beaches and unspoiled nature as well as their historic heritage as one of the first Christian settlements in Japan dating back to the 16th century. The main island can be accessed by a 40-minute flight from Fukuoka or a ferry ride from Nagasaki port.

Nordisk Village Goto Islands is being built on a closed elementary school site. The wooden school building will be renovated to function as a front desk, café & restaurant, and accommodation. There will be ten Nordisk tents around the former school ground, each comfortably furbished with two to four beds. Other facilities will include a communal kitchen.

Fujita Kanko will also launch its own glamping brand "Fujino," with the first opening scheduled this month in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, near Mt. Fuji.

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, the company operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its five-star flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels throughout Japan in the Hotel Gracery and Washington Hotels groups.

Keiko Okano

keiko.okano@didit.com

+1-212-583-1084 (U.S.)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujita-kanko-launches-first-nordisk-village-in-goto-islands-japan-300623741.html

SOURCE Fujita Kanko Inc.

Related Links

http://fujita-kanko.com

