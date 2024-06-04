FUJITA KANKO SHOWCASE: THESE ARE SOME OF THE BEST LUXURY HOTELS IN JAPAN

TOKYO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1955 and headquartered in Tokyo, Fujita Kanko operates 61 properties, including lavish hotels in the capital and the nearby mountain hideaway of Hakone. It also owns numerous wedding venues, high-end resorts, and three separate mid-price brands around the country: Hotel Gracery, Washington Hotels and Hotel TAVINOS.

We've selected a few of our favorites from the Fujita Kanko stable to show off today, starting at Hakone, a mountain idyll that has sheltered well-to-do guests taking a break from the bustle of Tokyo for centuries.

HAKONE KOWAKIEN HOTEL

Nestled high up in the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park an hour or so to the west of the capital city, Hakone is a picturesque town known for its views of the iconic Mt Fuji and it's warm, revitalizing hot springs. Fujita Kanko has a substantial presence here, centered on Hakone Kowakien Hotel.

This ultra-modern hotel only opened last July, built to exacting standards on a concept which blends the natural world with luxury. It encompasses one of the largest hot springs in the whole area, and there's a spacious open-air bath on the top floor from which guests can bask in the stunning beauty of the local mountain ranges.

There are 150 rooms, and seven private baths made of wood or stone and catering to couples or families. These baths are tattoo-friendly – not always the case in Japan.

Your stay at the hotel will include unlimited free access to Hakone Kowakien Yunessun, a unique hot spring theme park with all sorts of unusual activities and treatments on offer. As well as activities and pools for kids, there are saunas, spa treatments, and experiential baths involving red wine or green tea – or more traditional onsen-style bathing for men or women.

This hotel caters particularly well for group tours, or for FIT with family and friends.

HAKONE KOWAKIEN TEN-YU

And if the luxury at the Hakone Kowakien Hotel isn't sufficient, there's the yet-more-impressive Hakone Kowakien Ten-yu.

Every guestroom is equipped with private open-air baths, allowing you to indulge in the Japanese tradition of soaking in a hot spring at your leisure, free from time constraints or the presence of others. The hotel offers additional amenities such as a bar for evening enjoyment, a terrace with a splendid view of nature and footbaths.

The rooms are designed in the Japanese style, featuring tatami mats, creating a distinctly Japanese ambiance. The in-house restaurant specializes in kaiseki, which is a Japanese spin on haut cuisine featuring numerous small plates made from seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, and the hotel is served by the same external restaurants described above.

Hakone Kowakien Ten-yu is especially recommended for wealthy guests seeking a truly elegant and memorable experience in Japan with their family or partner.

HOTEL CHINZANSO TOKYO

Set in an exquisite Japanese garden that's somehow distant from the busy metropolis that surrounds it, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is a luxury hotel that offers a one-of-a-kind space for the highest levels of hospitality in the capital city of Tokyo.

The grounds that surround this hotel have been renowned for the beauty of the camellias that have bloomed here for 700 years - which is where it gets the name Tsubakiyama, meaning 'the mountain of camellias'. These days, the garden is sometimes wreathed in an ethereal mist, a subtle artwork known as the Tokyo Sea of Clouds. It's gorgeous at all hours of the day but especially atmospheric at night, when delicate lighting illuminates it to stunning effect. The gardens have their own population of fireflies, who can be seen flitting about ancient artefacts including stone lanterns and statues from Kyoto and elsewhere.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo offers luxurious accommodation, fine dining, event spaces, and spa facilities – a serene escape within the heart of urban Tokyo. There are nine in-house restaurants in total, while the rooms are fitted with marble baths and touches of classical elegant European décor.

No expense has been spared, and no detail ignored – this hotel is the last word in luxury. It is recommended for those who want a one-of-a-kind time in Japan, or perhaps couples who want the perfect honeymoon.

WASHINGTON HOTELS

For those on a slightly more modest budget, Washington Hotels is a more affordable brand under the Fujita Kanko umbrella. There are 21 locations across Japan, all of which are well located and close to train stations.

Among these is the Yokohama Sakuragicho Washington Hotel in south Tokyo. This comfortable three-star business-style hotel is a one-minute walk from the nearest station, with plenty of places to eat nearby. It is in a great location for sightseers in Tokyo, with the city center just 30 minutes away. There are 553 rooms in total, of which 54 twin rooms on two floors can accommodate up to 100 people for group bookings and conferences.

This type of hotel is best for larger bookings, including school groups or travel clubs as costs can be kept down by staying outside of central Tokyo.

There's plenty more on offer from Fujita Kanko, with many other hotels across the country catering to diverse needs. Hotel TAVINOS brand features design based on Manga motifs to cater to younger crowds who want to visit Japan for its pop culture, for instance. On the other end of the spectrum is Hakujukan, a guesthouse at the Eiheiji Temple in Fukui which caters to travelers who want to experience the unique Japanese serenity of Zen Buddhism at one of its ancestral homes.

