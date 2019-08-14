Fujita Kanko's New Openings: Hotel Gracery Osaka Namba and More

TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Japanese hotelier Fujita Kanko Inc. has accelerated its expansion in Japan by adding three distinctive properties this summer.

Hotel Gracery Osaka Namba: Opened in July as the first Gracery property in Osaka, Japan's second biggest metropolis after Tokyo, the hotel is conveniently located a short walking distance from Namba subway stations on three lines, Japan Railway (JR), Nankai Electric Railway, as well as Osaka City Air Terminal for airport shuttles, offering quick access to all attractions.

Often described as "the kitchen of Japan" because of the variety of gastronomic delights available, Osaka is also known for its energetic culture. The hotel stands in the vibrant Namba area, especially well known as a sleepless hub for shopping and entertainment, offering everything from restaurants and nightclubs to street fashion and sophisticated stores from the most upscale brands. The famous Osaka spots, Dotonbori and Shinsaibashi, are also within walking distance.

The 170-room hotel emphasizes concierge services to assist international visitors with various activities. All guest rooms feature separate toilets/bathrooms for additional comfort. The hotel facilities include a restaurant and a self-serviced cloak room. Room rates starts at 26,000 yen/night for a double room.

For more information and reservations, visit: https://namba.gracery.com/

Hotel Tavinos Hamamatsucho: Launched in Tokyo as the first property of Fujita Kanko's new brand "Tavinos" that was created for adventure-seeking millennials and like-minded travelers from around the world. The stylish hotel emphasizes functionality and affordability, boasting average room rates of 10,000 yen/night for a twin/double room. Tavinos' major differentiator is its state-of-the-art AI concierge, the first of its kind among Japanese hotels. With eye-popping Manga (animation) covering the hotel, Tavinos is a sleek hub for international visitors to meet fellow travelers, gather local information, and have fun.

For more information and reservations, visit: https://hoteltavinos.com/en/

Eiheiji Hakujukan: A temple lodging and upscale Japanese inn hybrid, Hakujukan was opened in front of Eiheiji, the renowned Zen temple founded in 1244. Deep in the mountains of Fukui Prefecture in the Hokuriku region of Japan, over one hundred monks still maintain a monastic lifestyle and practice Zen at Eiheiji. Hakujukan was developed for guests to experience the world of Zen from the comfort of an upscale hotel, and with the help of a designated Zen concierge. Its restaurant serves "shojin ryori" (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine) in addition to other dishes. Hakujukan's Japanese-style architecture was built with precious 700-year old Eiheiji cedar cut from the temple's forest, adding another layer of serenity.

For more information and reservations, visit: https://www.hakujukan-eiheiji.jp/en/index/

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, the company operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels throughout Japan in the Hotel Gracery and Washington Hotels groups.

Keiko Okano

keiko.okano@didit.com

+1-212-583-1084 (U.S.)

SOURCE Fujita Kanko Inc.