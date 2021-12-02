Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., and Hyundai Motor Co., to Emerge as Key Escalator Market Players - A Technavio Exclusive Report

Increasing investments in non-residential buildings and Surging population, as well as economic development, will catalyze market growth

Escalators are essential machinery for transporting customers and visitors between different levels of commercial buildings. There has been significant growth in the development of non-residential buildings such as airports, shopping malls, corporate offices in recent years. This continuous construction of non-residential properties will have a positive influence on the escalator market growth.

Economies including India , China , and Singapore are focusing on announcing new expansion facilities and increasing infrastructure development to increase passenger handling capacity. This will further boost the escalator market growth during the forecast period.

View Escalator Market Overview to get further insights on key market driving parameters

Fluctuation in global Raw Material Prices Likely to Hinder Market Growth

Variations in the cost of escalators may be caused by changes in global prices for raw materials or the ability of suppliers to deliver. Any changes in the prices of steel components, driving units, electronics, and cables may negatively impact the construction lift industry's production and manufacturing costs.

In addition, other factors such as increased sales of relatively low-cost refurbished reduction gears will further affect escalator market revenues.

Services held the largest escalator market share by offering in 2021.

Based on offering, the escalators market is segmented into services and products.

In 2021, the services offering segment held the largest share due to the increasing installation of smart escalators across various commercial buildings in India and Australia .

and . The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market as companies are increasingly providing effective and efficient software solutions for maintaining newly installed escalators and monitoring the operation of existing lifts through predictive maintenance software.

Download Our FREE Sample Report and Get Segment Contribution Highlights

APAC is expected to show the highest and fastest growth during forecast period.

Based on geography, the escalator market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America .

, , MEA, and . In 2021, APAC became the largest revenue-generating region of the escalator market with over 35% market share.

By 2026, APAC will account for the highest escalator market growth owing to the growth in the construction of commercial buildings, such as shopping centers, airports, transit systems, exhibition halls, hotels, arenas, and public buildings.

The escalator market in India , Australia , Vietnam , Indonesia , and Thailand will register more growth compared to the market of other countries in the region during the forecast period. Other factors such as rising GDP and ever-rising population have increased the number of non-residential and infrastructure projects, in turn, boosting the demand for escalators during the forecast period.

Fetch Sample Report Now to Leverage Regional Growth Opportunities

Prominent Player Analysis

The escalator market is fragmented with players categorized as pure-play, industry-focused, and dominant players in this report. Vendors in the market are focusing on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The escalator market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Sigma Elevator Co., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. among others.

Companies are engaging in launching smart elevators and strengthening their market presence by acquiring several other significant players. For instance, In August 2021 , Hitachi Ltd. launched SVC Light to enhance the resilient and carbon-neutral energy future. In January 2021 , Schindler Holding Ltd. launched the ElevateMe mobile application for touchless elevator operations. Similarly, In October 2021 , Hyundai Motor Co. announced a partnership with BTS to boost the awareness of carbon neutrality through social media.

Schedule a Consultation Call to Speak to our Analysts and Industry experts for Competitive Benchmarking and Intelligence Analysis

Related Reports

Smart Elevator Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market in Australia by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elevator and Escalator Market in US by Product and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hydraulic Elevators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Table

Escalator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., Sigma Elevator Co., TK Elevator GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio