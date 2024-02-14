Fujitsu AI strategy strengthens data integration, generative AI capabilities with dedicated platform and new Fujitsu Uvance offerings

News provided by

Fujitsu Limited

14 Feb, 2024, 04:51 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced details of a new company-wide AI strategy that focuses on deepening human – AI collaboration, presenting a vision of AI as a trusted assistant that supports and augments productivity and creativity.

As the first major step of this new strategy, Fujitsu plans to offer Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS as part of its Fujitsu Uvance portfolio and launch consulting services for AI and related technologies starting March 2024 for users in Japan and from April 2024 to the global market.

Fujitsu will further commercialize Fujitsu Kozuchi, Fujitsu's dedicated AI platform that allows users to accelerate the testing and deployment of advanced AI technologies, as one of its key AI commercial offerings and will focus on the integration of AI capabilities into solutions for the four cross-industry vertical areas of Fujitsu Uvance.

In addition to Fujitsu Kozuchi, Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS will also incorporate Fujitsu Track and Trust, Fujitsu's blockchain offering that enables data linkage and traceability across companies and industries, and support for data platforms including Palantir and Microsoft Azure.

As a global leader in AI, Fujitsu has been promoting the research and development of innovative AI and machine learning technologies for over 30 years, and continues to embrace recent breakthroughs in areas like generative AI. To date, Fujitsu boasts a track record of more than 7,000 AI customer use cases in fields including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, public safety and more.

For full release click here:

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

News Releases in Similar Topics

