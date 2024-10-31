Fujitsu and AMD to begin strategic partnership to develop more sustainable computing infrastructure intended to accelerate open-source AI initiatives

KAWASAKI, Japan and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a strategic partnership to create computing platforms for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The partnership, encompassing all aspects from technology development to commercialization, will seek to facilitate the creation of open source and energy efficient platforms comprised of advanced processors with superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software and aims to accelerate open-source AI and/or HPC initiatives.

Due to the rapid spread of AI, including generative AI, cloud service providers and end-users are seeking optimized architectures at various price points and power per performance configurations. From end-to-end, AMD supports an open ecosystem, and strongly believes in giving customers choice. Fujitsu has worked to develop FUJITSU-MONAKA (1), a next-generation Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With FUJITSU-MONAKA, together with AMD Instinct™ accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing to whilst attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership.

This collaboration will focus on the three strategic areas of engineering, ecosystems, and business, bringing together Fujitsu's world-leading supercomputer-based advanced CPU technology with industry-leading AMD GPU technology. Under this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD will target joint development of innovative computing platforms for AI and HPC by 2027.

In addition, based on AMD ROCm™ software, an open-source AI/HPC software stack for GPUs, and Fujitsu's Arm-based FUJITSU-MONAKA software, Fujitsu and AMD will enhance their collaboration with the open-source community. Both companies seek to advance the development of open-source AI software that is optimized for the AI computing platforms they will provide, and work to expand the ecosystem.

Fujitsu and AMD will also collaborate on marketing and co-creation with customers to offer these AI computing platforms globally. In addition, to expand AI use cases and promote the societal implementation of AI, based on the computing infrastructure of FUJITSU-MONAKA and AMD Instinct accelerators, both companies will collaborate to build an open and more sustainable AI/HPC platform ecosystem, including a joint customer center.

