Fujitsu and Cohere launch strategic partnership and joint development to provide generative AI for enterprises

The companies will develop innovative Japanese LLM for private cloud usage through Fujitsu Kozuchi AI services

KAWASAKI, Japan, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fujitsu announced a strategic partnership with Cohere Inc., a security and data privacy-focused enterprise AI company headquartered in Toronto and San Francisco. The strategic partnership will focus on developing and providing large language model (LLM) that will enable enterprises to leverage industry-leading Japanese language capabilities that deliver improved experiences for customers and employees.

In addition, Fujitsu has made a significant investment and entered into a strategic partnership between the two companies. As part of the partnership, Fujitsu will become the exclusive provider of jointly developed services on the global market. Fujitsu plans to provide the jointly developed AI technology to customers through Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, a cloud-based all-in-one operation platform, and Fujitsu Uvance, a cross-industry business model to solve social issues.

Additionally, the two companies will jointly develop Takane (tentative name), an advanced Japanese language model based on Cohere's frontier enterprise-grade LLM. Fujitsu plans to start providing the AI model through Fujitsu Kozuchi, starting in September 2024. Takane (tentative name) will be offered for private environments, such as private clouds, to provide the best combination of outstanding AI services in a guaranteed secure environment for enterprise data.

Takane (tentative name) is based on Cohere's latest LLM, Command R+, which features enhanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities to mitigate hallucinations. It is a multilingual model trained on proprietary data from scratch, ensuring safety and transparency. Takane (tentative name) leverages Fujitsu's expertise in Japanese language training and fine-tuning technologies, and Cohere's enterprise-specific technologies.

Takane (tentative name) will focus on the critical needs of specific industries and businesses to boost productivity and efficiency. These models will be developed as a service that can be utilized in private clouds for customers that require high security, such as financial institutions, government agencies, and R&D units.

In addition to its high performing generative AI models, Cohere also has best-in-class Embed and Rerank models to provide advanced enterprise search applications and RAG technology. These solutions enable companies to unlock real business value from their data.

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited