Fujitsu and Microsoft announce global partnership to enable "sustainability transformation"

News provided by

Fujitsu Limited

30 May, 2023, 01:10 ET

  • The five-year agreement will significantly contribute to accelerated growth of the Fujitsu Uvance business to achieve revenue of over $5.4 billion USD (700 billion yen(1) annually by Fujitsu's Fiscal Year 2025, ending March 31st
  • The partnership will leverage Fujitsu's industry innovations combined with Microsoft's innovative technology to co-develop and deploy a range of cloud solutions across manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and the public sector
  • As part of the partnership the companies will accelerate Microsoft Cloud and cloud sales training and certification for 28,000 Fujitsu employees over the next five years

TOKYO and REDMOND, Wash., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and Microsoft Corporation announced a five-year strategic partnership to significantly expand their existing collaboration. The agreement, which will involve investment by both companies to drive the expansion of Fujitsu's multibillion dollar Uvance business, leverages the Microsoft Cloud and industry-leading technologies to digitally transform how organizations around the world develop more sustainable practices and solutions that address societal needs, and unlock new streams of business growth. Together, the two companies will enable more organizations to quickly respond to rapid changes in the environment, help transform how hospitals operate to enhance patient experiences, bring more stability to supply chain challenges and more.

As part of this partnership, details of which were revealed today in a Fujitsu briefing to investors, Fujitsu named Microsoft as a premier Cloud Partner. The two companies will jointly develop and bring to market innovative Fujitsu Uvance solutions that bring together Fujitsu's industry expertise in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and its advanced computing and network capabilities with Microsoft's innovative cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Viva. The companies will drive joint go-to-market activities and deliver innovative solutions that respond to our customers' needs and accelerate business growth.

For full release click here:

  • [1] 1USD = 130yen

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited
Public and Investor Relations Division
Inquiries

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.