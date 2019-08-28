Fujitsu Computer Products of America Develops Program to Empower Partners to Build Scanning Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., (FCPA) the leader in Document Imaging, invites all solution providers to join our NX Technology Partner Program. The NX platform consists of the FUJITSU fi-7300NX thin-client document scanner and management server software, PaperStream NX Manager. The seamless combination of hardware and software will provide partners the power to build customized scanning solutions which are directly integrated with their customers' business systems.

The NX Technology Partner Program includes the fi-7300NX scanner, training on the fi-7300NX scanner and server software, priority technical support and access to sales programs to help partners expand their customer base and gain sustainable profits.

"By implementing a membership program that packs technical and sales benefits into one, FCPA is fully dedicated to empower our partners to expand their service and product offerings," said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "The NX Technology Partner Program gives them everything they need to build scanning solutions and bring their customers into the Digital Transformation age."

NX Technology Partner Program Features and Benefits:

Capture incremental revenue – partners will recognize upfront revenue through deployment consulting services for scanning solutions. Partners will also be able to participate in Scanner Subscription Services by Fujitsu for a continuous and long-term revenue stream, and will be able to sell more licenses of cloud destinations such as Box, Microsoft platforms including Office 365 and OneDrive for Business, Amazon S3 and popular ECM and Capture applications with the ready-to-use connector toolkit.

Access to additional programs – The NX Technology Partner Program offers enrollment in FCPA's sales programs, access to customer registration discounts and trade-in programs. Partners will also receive priority technical support.

fi-7300NX and PaperStream NX Manager training and certification – The NX Technology Partner Program provides the ability to build and demonstrate NX scanning solutions, therefore enabling sales growth. Gain customer trust by partnering with Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. - The #1 leader in document imaging.

NX Starter Kit includes:

(1) fi-7300NX Scanner



(1) Connector Toolkit license (Easy NX Connect)



(10) NFC tags



Server Software, SDKs and manuals

NX Technology Partner Program Pricing and Availability

The annual membership fee is $600 and includes the starter kit, training, and access to sales programs as listed above. For questions, contact our sales team at 888-425-8228. To request registration for the NX Technology Partner Program, visit https://www.fujitsuoca.com/#/NXT .

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global .

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

