Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Introduces The fi-7900 And fi-7800, Flagship High-Volume Scanners With Advanced Time-Saving And Productivity Features

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. (FCPA), the leader in document imaging, today announced the launch of two new production models, the fi-7900 and fi-7800 as the new flagship fi Series image scanners. The fi-7900 and fi-7800 join FCPA's other high-performance production models designed for high-volume scanning, speed, and accuracy, with careful consideration given to making workflow easy for users.

"I am proud to introduce these new flagship scanners to the US market," said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO of FCPA. "These scanners build on our heritage of being the No. 1 global image scanner manufacturer1, offering the highest quality technology for reliable scanning, thoughtful features that put the operator first and superior images for trouble-free workflows."

fi-7900 and fi-7800 Production Scanners Key Features:

Advanced productivity for high-volume centralized scanning

Ultra-fast scanning

The fi-7900 scans at speeds of 140 ppm and 280 ipm with a daily cycle of 120,000 sheets per day, perfect for high-volume, all day scanning needs. The fi-7800 scans 110 ppm and 220 ipm. The ADF holds up to 500 sheets at a time, reducing the need for the scan operator's constant attention. These scanners can accommodate a variety of paper sizes and thickness in the same batch, reducing prep time.

Prevent errors with reliable feeding functions

The Automatic Separation Control function is an industry-first* technology for image scanners to adjust torque on brake rollers by observing the slip ratio of papers, that can differ slightly depending on frictional wear and the amount of dust stuck on the rollers. This reduces the need for manual torque adjustments and frees you from multi-feeds and paper pick-up issues. The Skew Reducer also helps improve feeding performance and prevents re-scanning that can result from document edges getting cut off.

Reduce workload before and after scanning

With the independent side guides, you can easily align edges of variously sized documents when loading them on the scanner. To ensure that documents are neatly stacked after scanning, the improved Stacking Control function controls paper output speed, and the Elevator Stacker automatically adjusts stacker position according to the amount of ejected paper. These functions make it easy for operators to collect documents from the scanner.

Scan any document with a single scanner

The scanner handles various types of business documents so that you can get all scanning work done with a single scanner. By simply changing the feed mode to Manual Feed, you can easily scan thick documents such as drawings folded in half, multi-layered receipts, and envelopes.

Effective data utilization with PaperStream software

The latest PaperStream IP scanner driver provides easier batch scanning and enhanced OCR. These functionalities work seamlessly with PaperStream Capture to offer a wider variety of batch scanning features and to better assist feeding information into organizational workflows

Convenient batch scanning

PaperStream IP and PaperStream Capture offer new functions for easy batch sorting. After completing document format registration and setting configuration, Automatic Profile Selection recognizes document formats for each scanned document. Pre-set configurations are then used to specify image processing settings and saving destinations for each format With this new function, there is no need to adjust settings for every scan, even without the assistance of information like barcodes or separating documents.

High OCR accuracy with enhanced binarization technology

PaperStream IP now offers image processing technologies that contribute to more accurate OCR. Advanced Cleanup Technology enables stronger character recognition functionalities, by providing new functions such as reversed type extraction, halftone removal and stamp removal. These new enhancements allow you to fully utilize data from scanned documents.

Stress-free usability with an environmentally-conscious and user-friendly design

Environment-friendly

As a green product certified with the latest ENERGY STAR Version 3, you can boost your productivity without any concern about impacting the environment.

Thoughtful design that puts the operator first

By using the operation panel and LCD, operators can scan directly from the scanner with the job registration function, and complete various operations such as adjusting scanning settings and checking existing error statuses. The scanner's low profile design enables comfortable scanning even while sitting down in your office. Its compact size requires minimum space so that you can enjoy using free space as needed for your own work.

Clean the scanner easily

Cleaning Mode now makes your maintenance routines much easier. The LED turns on automatically inside the scanner, making it easier to clean and replace consumables.

fi-7900 and fi-7800 Production Scanners List Price

The fi-7900 has an MSRP of $15,995 and includes a 1-Year Basic Warranty. The fi-7800 has an MSRP of $10,995 and also includes a 1-Year Basic Warranty. Please visit our website to find a distributor or reseller for purchasing.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.fujitsu.com and on social at @Fujitsu_Global .

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

Trademarks

Product names and company names are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

* Based on a study by PFU Limited as of May 2019.

