Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. introduces the highly versatile fi-800R, an ultra-compact document scanner designed for today's scanning challenges all while maximizing workspace

"As the smallest image scanner in its class* 1 , the fi-800R is great for limited workspaces like reception desks and service counters," said Yasunari Shimizu, President and CEO of FCPA. "To meet today's increased front-office demands, we have developed a new compact scanner that handles IDs and passports, plus mixed batches and continuous ADF* 2 document scanning. Our industry-first technology* 3 corrects skewed documents one at a time and includes software that correctly orients and sorts documents for simplified prep and operation. These powerful features reduce operator workload, enabling users to provide better customer service."

Key Features

Versatile scanning with space-saving design and stress-free usability

The fi-800R is the smallest scanner in its class and is designed to fit in any limited space. Equipped with a Dual Path Mechanism, the device comes with Return Scan, perfect for scanning passports and booklets and U-turn Scan, suitable for continuous scanning. The scanner automatically switches to the appropriate path depending on the location where documents are loaded so that users can complete scanning a mixed batch of documents at once without any interruptions to switch the paths on the scanner or profile settings in the software.

Return Scan for passports and ID cards

The "Return Scan" enables users to scan documents of up to 5 mm thick and complete start to finish in front of the scanner. Designed for reception use, the device easily scans identification documents such as thick plastic cards or passports, as well as folded documents, all without requiring a Carrier Sheet. Documents are ejected from where they were originally fed, enabling users to scan and retrieve documents efficiently.

U-turn Scan for fast continuous scanning with the footprint of half A4 size

Equipped with a 20 page ADF, the fi-800R scans A4-size documents continuously at a high speed of 40 ppm/80 ipm (color, 200 dpi/300 dpi). With the "U-turn Scan" method, documents are fed from the top of the device and ejected back on top. Using the Automatic Stacking Technology, the stacker starts extending as scanning is initiated and folds itself away when done. All these features contribute to the scanner's space-saving design, and allow users to scan, organize and retrieve documents while multi-tasking.



Fast, reliable, and hassle-free scanning for a better customer experience

The fi-800R has new feeding mechanisms that ensure steady scanning, eliminating the need to rescan documents. The Automatic Skew Correction, which corrects skewed documents one by one, prevents documents from jamming and cutting off part of the image, even when documents are roughly set. The Active Separation Structure, another new mechanism, prevents multifeed errors by applying an adjusted optimal amount of pressure to separate documents, according to the thickness or condition of a document to be scanned. Even when the scanner is used at a reception desk or service counter where quick operation is required, it ensures steady scanning and supports smooth workflow without keeping customers waiting.

Advanced software improves workflow before and after scanning

The functions of PaperStream IP scanner driver and PaperStream Capture software for fi Series have been further enhanced to improve operators' overall productivity, by reducing the number of steps before and after scanning. For passport scanning, information such as passport number, name and nationality, which is contained in MRZ*4 area of the passport, can be extracted by PaperStream Capture for the efficient entry of customer information. The Front Side Detection function*5 automatically determines the front and back sides to organize scanned images in correct order based on the facial photo on a passport or ID card, reducing preparation time. Once enabled, the Automatic Profile Selection can produce the best scanned images without sorting documents beforehand.

List price and release date

The fi-800R will be available for order on October 8, 2019. The list price is $795 U.S.

Note

Based on a study by PFU (as of Sep. 5, 2019 ) on installation space (dimension specified on datasheet product specifications) of stored ADF image scanners that scan A4 portraits at 30 ppm/60 ipm or more. ADF stands for "Automatic Document Feeder". Based on a study by PFU (as of September 5, 2019 ) MRZ stands for "Machine Readable Zone". Front Side Detection function will be supported in future PaperStream IP version 2.10.0 updates.

