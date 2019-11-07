Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. Partners with Nintex to Provide a Simple Tap and Scan Integration

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the established leader in document imaging, today announced that the Easy NX Connect software license now includes integration with Nintex Workflow Cloud. A wide array of "post-scan" processing options are made available with Nintex Workflow Cloud, part of the Nintex Process Platform which includes process management and automation capabilities like Nintex Workflow and Nintex Robotic Process Automation (RPA). By scanning documents using the FUJITSU fi-7300NX document scanner and Easy NX Connect, Nintex users can create radically clean images and easily send metadata into the Nintex platform via a quick tap and scan.

"The FUJITSU fi-7300NX scanner along with Easy NX Connect makes our document imaging solution the perfect on ramp to digital transformation," said Yasunari Shimizu, President & CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "By leveraging the powerful and easy-to-use Nintex Workflow and Nintex RPA capabilities from the Nintex Process Platform, we have made the process of digitizing, organizing and managing meta data so efficient and fast that organizations won't know what hit them!"

The fi-7300NX is the newest and most innovative scanners in the category with multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi and Ethernet. The fi-7300NX also utilizes PaperStream IP to clean up scanned documents creating even cleaner images than the original. The scanner includes its own server, NX Manager, to enable PC-less scanning and integrates with an organization's chosen cloud or on premise platform. Making this integration even easier is Easy NX Connect, an add-on authentication and connector package that simplifies the deployment process and reduces the need for IT resources.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Fujitsu and to showcase the power of the Nintex Process Platform in automating documents and improving business processes," said Ryan Duguid, Chief of Evangelism and Advanced Technology at Nintex. "Digital transformation is accelerated for organizations who leverage the right set of automation tools – document automation, workflow automation and robotic process automation - for a specific process."

Nintex offers the industry's most complete, powerful and easy-to-use process platform that allows businesses to speed up processes by automating workflows, digitizing and sharing data, and managing business intelligence. Leveraging Nintex RPA, the Nintex Process Platform learns repeatable tasks and automates those tasks for improved efficiencies. Nintex connects directly into popular cloud destinations.

Together, Easy NX Connect allows Nintex users to:

Quickly and directly log into Nintex from the fi-7300NX using NFC Card or PIN login

Scan to digitize documents and send the data into automated Nintex workflows

Leverage business intelligence through Nintex collaboration tools

Reduce costs and expensive infrastructure by moving to the cloud

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes.

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

Media Contact:

BAM Communications for Fujitsu Computer Products of America

fcpa@bamcommunications.biz

C: 516.567.3036

SOURCE Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fujitsu.com/us

