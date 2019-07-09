Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. to Create a Simplified and Secure Scan-to-Fax Solution for OpenText™ RightFax™

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., the established leader in document imaging, today announced plans to create a seamless and easy scan-to-fax solution, the Easy NX Connect for OpenText™ RightFax™. The solution with RightFax removes the need for multiple pieces of analog hardware and simplifies many of the steps in the fax process, all within a secure and automated workflow.

RightFax is a centralized fax server solution that provides the best foundational platform for secure faxing capabilities across an entire organization. With RightFax, enterprises can eliminate standalone fax machines or embedded MFP fax kits, save money by consolidating multiple fax telephone lines, and improve productivity by sending and receiving faxes directly within email.

"Our decision to develop and integrate scan-to-fax capabilities for OpenText RightFax was a natural one, as we aim to provide practical solutions while anticipating and responding to customer needs," said Yasunari Shimizu, President & CEO of Fujitsu Computer Products of America. "The Easy NX Connect for RightFax is a direct result of that commitment, allowing our customers to streamline their workflows for efficiency."

"OpenText RightFax and Fujitsu's PaperStream NX Manager will automate paper-based fax workflows, reducing customers' costs and bringing their fax technologies up to date," said OpenText SVP & CMO Patricia Nagle. "This additional level of integration will help our customers solve business challenges and establish strong foundations for secure digital information exchange."

Using the fi-7300NX with PaperStream NX Manager, customers can perform PC-less scanning directly into their business workflow, relieving the expense of PC hardware and the need for additional IT support. Wi-Fi connectivity simplifies implementation and configuration – the scanner and application can be quickly deployed, easily relocated and managed from a central location.

Together, the Easy NX Connect for RightFax integration allows for businesses to reduce paper-intensive processes and quickly fax documents directly from their Fujitsu fi-7300NX scanner, send documents via email, and track the chain of custody of critical documents.

Key Benefits of Easy NX Connect for RightFax:

Reduces steps in the faxing process with easy one-button faxing

Eliminates analog phone lines that are increasingly expensive and hard to maintain

Reduces the need for IT assistance with easy configuration

Secures and centralizes faxing for both senders and recipients

Solves crowded office spaces using the fi-7300NX scanner Wi-Fi connectivity – place it anywhere

Lessens paper clutter in the workplace, freeing space for more important uses

About Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc.

Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. is an established leader in the computer hardware industry, delivering innovative solutions and services that enable users to solve critical business productivity issues and streamline operations. Fujitsu provides cutting-edge solutions for business and personal environments, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of service and support programs. For more information about Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. solutions and services, visit http://us.fujitsu.com/fcpa or call 800-626-4686.

