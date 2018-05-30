Fujitsu, IBM Join Actifio Data Driven 2018 As Premier Sponsors

Actifio's first global conference, Data Driven 2018 will take place June 5-6 at the Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida. Hundreds of attendees from throughout Europe, Asia, Japan, Australia, and the U.S. will attend tech sessions on topics such as DevOps, Cloud and Resiliency, see keynote sessions and executive roundtables with innovation leaders across a range of industries, and participate in hands-on demonstrations on the power of the cloud in data-fueled technology environments.

Keynote presenters will include Paul Strong from Google Cloud's Office of the CTO; IBM Global Technology Services Vice President of Resiliency Strategy & Resiliency Orchestration Software/Services Chandra Pulamarasetti; Boston Red Sox CIO Brian Shield; Sentry Data Systems CDO Ken Graham, author of the book "Turning Data Into Dollars and Sense"; IDC Research Director Phil Goodwin with ZE Power Chief Product Officer Nader El-Ramly; and Actifio Founder and CEO Ash Ashutosh with Enterprise Strategy Group Founder and Senior Analyst Steve Duplessie on "Enabling the Data-Driven Enterprise."

Actifio also announced the following Data Driven 2018 sponsors: Backup Technology, Datatrend Technologies, Digital Immunity, Lighthouse, MariaDB, Online Tech, Onix, Tier4, and Wasabi.

Panels will include:

IoT and the New Industrial Revolution, including Hubert Barkley , Chief Information Officer, Waste Industries

, Chief Information Officer, Waste Industries Customer Intimacy and the Future of Financial Services, including Katherine Squire , former General Manager, Australian Stock Exchange

, former General Manager, Australian Stock Exchange Service Providers in the Age of Amazon, including Vlad Friedman , Chief Technology Officer, Databank

, Chief Technology Officer, Databank The Health Care Data Deluge, including Conrad Meneide , Vice President of Infrastructure, Aetna

, Vice President of Infrastructure, Aetna Sports & Entertainment in the Digital Age, including Boston Red Sox Chief Information Officer Brian Shield

The Realities of Compliance, Security, and Privacy, moderated by TechTarget Vice President of Research Jonathan Brown and including Cybric Chief Executive Officer Ernesto DiGiambattista

and including Cybric Chief Executive Officer Seeing Through the Clouds, Including Cloud Providers from Google Cloud, IBM, and Microsoft Azure

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "As Data Driven 2018 quickly approaches, there is no better time to come together to educate our attendees during this age of data disruption – especially as organizations continue to face new technological development and security issues on a regular basis. We are delighted to welcome IBM, Fujitsu and our other strategic partners to join our amazing array of accomplished innovators to Miami as we work to modernize the technology landscape in a data-intensive world."

