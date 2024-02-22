Fujitsu introduces "Uvance Wayfinders", expanded and strengthened consulting capabilities to deliver cross-industry business value

Plans to build a team of 10,000 'Wayfinder' consultants by FY25

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu today announced the launch of "Uvance Wayfinders," a move to significantly strengthen its consulting capabilities. It establishes 13 key focus consulting areas including business and technology consulting to contribute to the solution of customers' business challenges and societal issues.

Fujitsu will build a team of 10,000 Wayfinder consultants by FY2025. This will be achieved through a new certification scheme, reskilling opportunities, recruitment efforts, as well as potentially acquiring talent and resources through M&A.

This move underlines Fujitsu's vision for 2030 announced in its Mid-term Management Plan and its ambition to transform into "a technology company that realizes net positive outcomes for its stakeholders including society, customers, shareholders and employees, while providing digital services which contribute to sustainability across industries."

The concept of "Wayfinders" alludes to how Fujitsu can help customers achieve their business goals, when the route may be unknown or uncertain. Fujitsu's consultants can offer customers support in finding direction, design strategic paths, and provide guidance and assurance during implementation. In doing so, Fujitsu will contribute more effectively to the solution of societal issues across industry sectors, rather than solving problems based on traditional industry sectors siloes.

Fujitsu aims to become a partner of choice by drawing on its advanced technological capabilities and deep knowledge, cultivated through decades of experience and successful relationships built with customers in a variety of industries.

